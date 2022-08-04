ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX89T_0h4gRgse00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis respite programming. These funds will help mitigate unnecessary inpatient hospitalization for children living in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone Counties.

The award will allow the sustaining and expanding of current programs, such as the Chase House Facility, which was launched in 2019. The Chase House has been proactively developed and designed to create a safe, comfortable, and nurturing home-like environment – and purposefully not reminiscent of psychiatric hospital settings which can often exacerbate traumas for children and adolescents.

The Chase House also fully integrates Trauma-Informed Care and culturally and linguistically appropriate services and has helped hundreds of youth since its opening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Protest at the West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Legislative Summit is ongoing in the CJ Davison at Angelo State Univerity where a group of protesters have organized outside the event. A majority of the individuals gathered outside were also a part of Mothers Against Greg Abbott. The individuals say they are protesting women’s health care choices, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
County
Mclennan County, TX
Limestone County, TX
Government
Limestone County, TX
Society
County
Limestone County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mclennan County, TX
Sports
Mclennan County, TX
Government
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco ISD hosts annual Back-to-School Family Fest

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will host its annual Back-To-School Family Fest August 6 at University and Waco high schools. The event, exclusive to Waco ISD students, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will include free food, entertainment and a chance to meet with local organizations, according to the district.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Mental Health#Fox#The Chase House Facility#Trauma Informed Care#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Pfluger moderates panel on Texas infrastructure at West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th West Texas Legislative Summit took place at Angelo State University on Thursday, August 4th with multiple panels speaking on topics that Texas is facing. Congressman August Pfluger moderated a panel featuring Texas internet, interstate, and infrastructure. Representatives Trent Ashby, Keith Bell, David Cook, and John Kumepel were joined by […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Fort Hood Hosting Family Day Gunneries

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, are hosting family gunneries. The 1st Cavalry Division family Tank Gunnery Day event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and the Bradley Family Gunnery Day on Aug. 11 at Fort Hood, Texas. This event will run […]
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KWTX

How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy