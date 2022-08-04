Read on www.obawebsite.com
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
nomadlawyer.org
Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama
There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
The Wharf, Pepsi give $5k to help feed hungry children in Alabama
Donations part of summer family fun at the dining, shopping, entertainment complex. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – As part of the So. Much. Summer. series, The Wharf and Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock Pepsi announced a $5,000 donation to Alabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals for Hungry Children program, which provides non-perishable meals to Alabama children on the weekends throughout the school year.
WALA-TV FOX10
The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta made a splash at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning. Families from all over watched as thousands of their “adopted” rubber ducks were dropped into the Mobile River. A sea of yellow could be seen as the ducks...
getthecoast.com
Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach named ‘Best Drive-Thru in America’
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach announced that they were named “Best Drive-Thru in America” across the entire Chick-fil-A chain. To anyone in Fort Walton Beach, this is no surprise. In fact, my friend Holly Howard documented why their drive-thru is so great in...
Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off
The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
thebamabuzz.com
Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope
Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
ballingerpublishing.com
American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
First Responders honored at OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - Summertime is in full swing at OWA Parks & Resort this August, and we have a variety of activities to help beat the heat! Bring your loved ones and celebrate at our End of Summer Bash and 5th annual Community Safety Day or catch a family-friendly movie at our Island Movie Nights.
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
WKRG
More storms tomorrow with an unsettled pattern ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week. Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!
WALA-TV FOX10
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Oyster Day! While most folks eat them “raw” -- there are countless ways to enjoy them. FOX 10′s Lee Peck stopped by a local downtown favorite --- where “Oyster” is their middle name. On any given day --...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Gulf Shores gets $500,000 federal airport grant
GULF SHORES – A $500,000 federal grant will help pay some of the cost to expand air services at the Gulf Shores International Airport, city officials said Thursday, Aug. 4. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority will receive the grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help pay for a marketing study and plan to support new commercial air service and destinations to the Alabama Gulf Coast.
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
‘Get Down’: Mobile’s Mardi Gras music video released
The music video for Mobile's Mardi Gras video has just been released.
Gulf Shores announces 2022 Sunset Series lineup
Sept. 1 – Royal Horses. Born in the South and raised on a variety of American music, Royal Horses creates a sound that embodies the musical melting pot that is Mississippi, and serves it up with a modern sensibility. Armed with electric guitars, Royal Horses can take you strolling softly down a country road, crashing through a briar patch, or soaring through the stratosphere on a rocket ship of sound.
Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
