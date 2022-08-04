ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is First Kill getting a second season on Netflix?

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago

NETFLIX'S popular series First Kill was released in June 2022 and told the story of Juliette and Calliope's relationship.

Now, fans want to know if it's being renewed for a second season or if it was canceled by the streaming service.

First Kill was released on Netflix in June 2022 Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Is First Kill getting a second season on Netflix?

Netflix's First Kill was an instant hit among fans and quickly made its way into the streamer’s weekly Top 10.

However, the show was ultimately canceled in August 2022.

Sources said the series did not have the "staying power of most Netflix hits" and still "did not meet thresholds for viewing and completion of episodes," according to Deadline.

At the time, the cancellation came as a shock to many as it had received favorable viewing hours.

Deadline notes that First Kill received over 100million hours viewed in its first 28 days and even peaked at No. 3 in its first week with 48.8million hours viewed behind Stranger Things 4 and Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

What did fans say about First Kill's cancellation?

Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to Twitter to comment on the cancellation, where many expressed outrage at Netflix's decision.

One user said: "netflix is weird as hell for cancelling first kill. a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what."

Another wrote: "netflix saying first kill’s cancellation was bc of views not being enough for the cost when they literally gave them a budget of 5 dollars and a juice box and got 100 million viewing hours in return…"

A third added: "was season 1 of first kill perfect? no. but I hate that lgbtq+ and bipoc shows are expected to be perfect right out of the gate?!?!!!! why can’t they be campy and fun and that’s enough?!?!."

Other fans went on to question why Netflix's other LGBTQ show Heartstopper was renewed since it received fewer views than First Kill.

Who starred in First Kill?

First Kill gave viewers a modern take on the vampire/vampire hunter storyline that was arguably made famous by the Twilight Saga and Vampire Diaries.

It followed Calliope, the vampire hunter, and Juliette, the vampire, as they fell in love despite setting out to kill one another.

Imani Lewis as Calliope Burns and Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The cast members included:

  • Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette
  • Imani Lewis as Calliope
  • Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot
  • Aubin Wise as Talia
  • Gracie Dzienny as Elinor
  • Dominic Goodman as Apollo
  • Philip Mullings Jr. as Theo
  • Jason R. Moore as Jack
  • Will Swenson as Sebastian
  • Jonas Dylan Allen as Ben Wheeler

After the cancellation of the show was announced, Hook took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

"So many of you connecting with Juliette means more to me than words can say. Thank you to all who loved & supported our special show. Love you forever, Jules," she wrote.

"Forever honored. Forever grateful. To know that this show has touched so many of you is all I could ever ask for. Thank you for letting me portray so many of your beautiful truths through Cal. I pray I served you well. Till our next adventure…but you never forget your first," Lewis added in a separate statement.

Despite being canceled, fans can still re-live the drama of season one exclusively on Netflix.

