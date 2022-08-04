Man killed, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.

A 20-year-old man died in the shooting and a 30-year-old man is in critical condition. Police have not yet identified either victim and no suspect information is available at this time.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road in the Baden neighborhood. When police arrived to the scene, they found both victims with puncture wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital, and one later died form his injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any information on the crime, contact the STLMPD Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

