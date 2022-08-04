Judge directs Arlington bond package placed on the ballot

Read on www.insidenova.com
Draft Arlington plan calls for regular study of tree canopy
A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
Arlington School Board race fund-raising so far a modest affair
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
Manassas leaders to amend zoning code to attract more affordable housing
A suite of proposed zoning code amendments is moving forward in Manassas with the goal of increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing. Last week, the city’s Zoning Ordinance Review Committee formally presented its work to the Planning Commission for the first time since it kicked off last year. Up for discussion was a series of minor tweaks to the city’s zoning code, including allowing for accessory dwelling units in some areas, density bonuses and more compact parking.
DOD denies DC Mayor Bowser’s request for National Guard over migrant buses
The Department of Defense has denied requests from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard and provide assistance to the thousands of migrants being bused to the district from southern border states.
Letter: Make affordable housing part of Comprehensive Plan
With Prince William County updating its Comprehensive Plan, I urge the Board of County Supervisors to make accessible, affordable housing a priority. Housing is an essential right captured in the teaching of most major religions, including my own, Christian. For countless residents in Prince William or those who work in the county but cannot afford to live here, finding this kind of housing is a dream, not a reality.
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help
WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
Manassas Museum breaks ground on expansion
Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July. Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: DC's Congressional Cemetery
DC's Congressional Cemetery has been a burial ground for residents and officials across the DMV for more than 200 years. FOX 5 is live this morning to share more on the cemetery's history and ways they have engaged with the community.
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Public Safety - week of August 5, 2022
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself inside the Walmart located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna. Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. on July 26 after Demetrius Mills exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile, who were shopping in the clothing section. Mills walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again. The man left the store prior to officers arriving.
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Clarity Counseling
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. Clarity Counseling is an outpatient treatment center committed to providing quality treatment to individuals, families, and groups in the Northern Virginia region and Richmond area. Clarity specializes in providing comprehensive and evidenced-based treatment for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Our providers are certified and specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, and are trained in trauma-informed therapies. Clarity offers a unique experience where therapists collaborate with the individual and treatment professionals to offer a clear path, free from distortion. Committed to offering quality care, Clarity values working together with clients toward a fuller life that has balance, hope, and a full recovery.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
