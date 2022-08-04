ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

Police identify suspect in Bennington shooting death, plan arrest warrant

By Tiffany Tan
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD72e_0h4gPe2m00
Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is being sought in connection with a shooting death in Bennington. Police photo

Updated at 1:45 p.m.

Bennington police have alleged Raul E. Cardona of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, Vermont, in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday morning.

Cardona, 28, is on the run, police said, and they advised people to consider him armed and dangerous.

Police said the shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment occupied by a person who is on parole, someone being supervised by the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Police said Mullinnex, 38, was shot several times in the chest and was dead when they arrived in the Bennington apartment at 324 Pleasant Street. He was found in the apartment’s kitchen area, said Bennington Assistant Police Chief Camillo Grande.

The investigation involves the town police, with assistance from the Homeland Security Unit, Vermont State Police and Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a release issued by Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette.

Investigators have already served and executed two search warrants, the police statement said, and the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisted Bennington police in processing the crime scene.

While police did not know immediately who shot Mullinnex, Cardona emerged as the chief suspect as the investigation continued on Thursday. Police said they didn’t know his whereabouts, but investigators believe he may have fled Vermont and returned to Massachusetts.

Police said they planned to issue an arrest warrant for Cardona on Thursday. Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through its website, benningtonpolice.com.

The fatal shooting — Bennington’s first homicide this year — came just weeks after Doucette told the town selectboard on July 11 that violent crimes in Bennington have significantly increased in the past six months. He cited a rise in stabbings, drive-by shootings and gang activity.

Doucette asked residents to help police keep track of such incidents, so they can respond accordingly.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Patrick Mullinnex’s last name.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify suspect in Bennington shooting death, plan arrest warrant .

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

Police ID suspect in Bennington homicide

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Vermont man found dead at an apartment in Bennington on Wednesday. The Bennington Police Department has named Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Mass. as the person responsible for the death of Patrick Mullinnex. Mullinnex, 38, of...
BENNINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homeland Security#Vermont State Police#Massachusetts#Violent Crime#Bennington Police
WRGB

Body of missing woman located in Schaghticoke, say State Police

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have located the remains of a woman reported missing. 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis was reported missing by family back on July 29 when she did not return home, according to police. Her body was located on August 3rd on County Route 114...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
HOOSICK, NY
WCAX

Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
BENNINGTON, VT
Daily Voice

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
ALBANY, NY
Boston

Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified

The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WNYT

Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy