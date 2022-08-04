South Side High School Hosting 5K Fundraiser This Weekend For School’s Athletic Department

Read on blockclubchicago.org
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Chicago Police Watching Rooftops For Bud Billiken Parade As Part Of ‘Lesson Learned From Highland Park’
BRONZEVILLE — With the annual end-of-summer Bud Billiken Parade and Picnic returning to its full route Saturday, Chicago’s top cop Monday said the “lesson learned from Highland Park” is impacting security plans, including monitoring rooftops. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s 93rd annual parade...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Does Public Housing Belong To The Public? Humboldt Park Protesters Clash With CHA Over Long-Empty Apartments
HUMBOLDT PARK — A controversial Northwest Side housing developer and the Chicago Housing Authority are investigating allegations that employees of the development company tried to remove a group of protesters and local residents who have been living in vacant public housing buildings in Humboldt Park for several months. Protesters,...
Daily Northwestern
Facebook group Black Women of Evanston connects and provides resources for local Black women
When Annette Jeter Jean-Jacques moved to Evanston in 2011, she soon found it was a hassle to meet up with her friends who lived a half-hour away in Chicago. So, Jeter Jean-Jacques turned to Facebook to create a group that could connect Black women nearby. “I’m like, ‘Wow, it would...
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays
AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
Glenn’s Diner Closed After 17 Years Of Seafood And Cereal In Ravenswood
RAVENSWOOD — Glenn’s Diner in Ravenswood is officially closed after 17 years in the neighborhood. Owner Larry Jones put Glenn’s on the market in 2019, hoping to find a buyer interested in “carrying the torch” of the popular diner that had been featured on “Check Please,” and was named Chicago Reader’s best seafood restaurant in the city.
VIDEO: Chicago police look for suspect who pushed someone off a CTA platform on the Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspect who pushed a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side. Police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video...
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Man wounded in shootout near 79th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA trains were bypassing the 79th Street Red Line station on the city's South Side late Monday after a shootout between two men. This happened barely two days after a man was shot and killed on a train at the same station. At 4:26 p.m., two males were on 79th Street – and near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway – when they each took out guns and shot at each other. One of the combatants, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and was rushed to the University...
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side. The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man...
‘Legal Deserts’ Create A Gap In Justice — But Local Groups Are Making Getting Help More Accessible
CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans live in legal deserts where it’s not easy to access legal aid and representation — but local groups are combating that by bringing their services to neighbors. There is a widening “justice gap” between the legal needs of many residents and what they’re...
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
