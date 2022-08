This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Associated Press

EAST WINDSOR — After the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a plan to bring a Tesla dealership to town, East Windsor officials say they would welcome such an establishment.

East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza sent a letter on July 29, making it known that the town is interested in a Tesla dealership on Route 5.