ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Contractor had 11-year-old groundskeeper using ‘dangerous’ equipment, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2qGl_0h4gP5Qi00

A construction contractor is accused of employing an 11-year-old child as a groundskeeper, letting them use “dangerous” equipment while working more than eight hours a day in Tennessee, federal labor officials say.

Concept Construction, based in Cleveland, was fined more than $389,000 for child labor and wage violations , including denying 62 construction workers overtime pay, according to an Aug. 3 news release from the Department of Labor.

The contractor’s “decision to allow an 11-year-old child to operate a farm-style tractor and weed-eating equipment is hard to understand,” said Lisa Kelly, the department’s Wage and Hour Division director in Nashville, in a statement.

“Laws to prevent such actions exist to prevent life-changing injuries or worse from occurring and this employer has learned there are costly consequences to bear.”

McClatchy News contacted Concept Construction for comment on Aug. 4.

For jeopardizing the safety of the child and having them work more hours daily than an average Tennessee school day, which is roughly seven hours, the contractor was fined $14,944 in civil penalties, according to the Wage and Hour Division.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act , workers must be at least 16 years old to take on any agricultural jobs deemed hazardous for those under that age.

Children do get injured , even killed, in the workplace,” the agency said online. Each year, it is estimated that 160,000 children in the U.S. are injured on the job, including 54,800 injuries that are serious.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department fined Concept Construction $374,493 to recover wages and damages for dozens of workers who were not paid overtime wages as owed under federal law, the agency said.

This includes how the contractor is accused of paying some construction workers $7.25, the federal minimum wage, and giving them bonuses “to make up the difference between the minimum wage and a previously agreed-upon rate of pay,” according to the release.

The Labor Department “is committed to holding these employers accountable for their actions – in error or by design,” Kelly said.

Cleveland is roughly 165 miles southeast of Nashville.

Teens were allowed to drill near dynamite at Georgia demolition firm, feds say

Hyundai owner sues after carmaker is accused of using child labor to build cars

14-year-old used deep fryer at Texas cheesesteak shop, feds say. Restaurant fined

Restaurant shortchanged its employees and violated child labor laws in SC, feds say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#Feds#Concept Construction#The Department Of Labor#Hour Division#Mcclatchy News
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy