The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO