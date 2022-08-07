ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Leicester vs Brentford on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for Premier League opener TODAY

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
LEICESTER CITY kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford - but in the transfer market the Foxes appear to lack cunning so far.

There could be grumbles around the stadium as City remain the ONLY English side to have not signed a single player in the top four leagues.

James Maddison inspired Leicester's narrow 2-1 win over Brentford in March Credit: Getty
Brentford embarrassed Arsenal on the opening day of last season Credit: Rex

Plus, clubs are circling some of Leicester's prized possessions, such as Wesley Fofana, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans this summer.

Also, the match itself will not be easy as the Bees will be eager to replicate their opening performance from last season when they humiliated Arsenal.

However, the Foxes took all six points off Thomas Frank's team in their recent encounters which will give Brendan Rodgers' men a lot of hope.

What time does Leicester vs Brentford kick off?

  • Leicester City will be entertaining Brentford on Sunday, August 7.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 2pm UK time.
  • King Power Stadium in Leicester is the allocated arena for this Premier League fixture and it can hold around 32,312 fans.
  • The Foxes scraped a 2-1 victory when these sides last met in March this year.

What TV channel is Leicester vs Brentford on and can I live stream it?

  • Unfortunately, Leicester City vs Brentford will NOT be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Team news

Brendon Rodgers will be sweating over the fitness of midfield maestro Wilfried Ndidi who suffered a twisted ankle with less than half way of last season to go.

And full-back Ryan Bertrand who has been having knee troubles since Boxing Day in 2021.

Not to mention this will be Leicester's first Premier League season in 12 years without legendary goal keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But the Leicester boss revealed that Hamza Choudhury has returned to training so he could be in line for a start against Brentford.

Elsewhere, the Bees boss Thomas Frank will be buzzing to have Christian Norgaard back amongst the first team having missed so much of pre-season with a muscular injury.

Frank also mentioned that Noorgard will start in their opening game against Leicester.

However, Brentford are set to be without the trio of Sergi Canos, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffe Ajer.

Latest odds

  • Leicester to win EVENS
  • Draw 13/5
  • Brentford 11/4

*Odds courtesy of Betfair correct as of Sunday, August 7

PREMIER LEAGUE
