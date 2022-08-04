Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Twins. Merrifield has opened his career with the Blue Jays by going 5-for-13 in his first three games, though he's also struck out six times. His steal Saturday was his first with his new team and his 16th in 19 attempts this year. He owns a .245/.293/.354 slash line with six home runs, 43 RBI and 53 runs scored in 98 contests, though he's hit in the bottom half of Toronto's order since his debut, which could lead to more RBI chances than he saw atop the Royals' lineup prior to the trade deadline. With George Springer (elbow) going on the injured list Saturday, Merrifield figures to be a near-everyday starter in center field.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO