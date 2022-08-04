ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Intruder ties up 88-year-old woman with phone cord to steal her bank cards, GA cops say

By Moira Ritter
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A man accused of forcing his way into an 88-year-old woman’s home and tying her up after stealing her bank cars has been arrested, Georgia police say.

The woman told Brookhaven Police Department officers that she got home from Publix when a man pulled out a gun and forced his way into her home, according to a news release from the department. Once inside, the man demanded the woman hand over any money and bank cards as well as tell the intruder her PIN number. He threatened to kill the victim if she did not comply, police said.

The man also said he would come back and kill her if the cards did not work, the release says. He tied the woman up using a phone cord and an electric cable before leaving, police said.

Police say they received a 911 call about the incident around 12:15 p.m.. While they were at the victim’s home, she began receiving fraud alerts from her bank about charges in the Buckhead area.

After obtaining video footage of the man following the victim home from Publix and of the him using the victim’s cards at various stores, police were able to track his vehicle and arrest him, the release says.

The Fairburn Police Department also had an active warrant for the man related to fraud charges at the time of his arrest.

The intruder faces charges of home invasion, false imprisonment, kidnapping, stalking, exploitation of an elderly person, possessing a firearm during a felony, having a firearm as a convicted felon, obstruction of a 911 call, financial transaction fraud, identity fraud and theft using stolen mail, police said.

Brookhaven is about 10 miles north of Atlanta.

‘He shot my arm off!’ 80-year-old with shotgun drives off accused robbers, CA cops say

Woman pours gasoline on man, holds torch at him until he hands over money, NJ cops say

Man ambushes Walmart worker with machete he stole from the store, Indiana cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
State
Indiana State
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#Bank Cards#Identity Fraud#Ga
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
Atlanta Daily World

3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate

A grand jury handed down those indictments in January of this year. Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
4K+
Followers
133
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy