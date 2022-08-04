Trump lawyer John Eastman 'pitched plan on Biden's inauguration to Rudy Giuliani that he should sue Georgia to try and get the 2020 results overturned'

Trump lawyer John Eastman pitched a plan on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration (which President Donald Trump skipped) to try to sue to overturn two runoff elections in Georgia that flipped control of the U.S. Senate.

Eastman, who has emerged as a key architect of what the House Jan. 6 committee calls the fake electors scheme to try to overturn Biden's win, proposed the course in an email to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani – while also maneuvering to try to collect hefty legal fees for his efforts.

'A lot of us have now staked our reputations on the claims of election fraud, and this would be a way to gather proof,' Eastman wrote Giuliani, according an an email obtained by the New York Times. 'If we get proof of fraud on Jan. 5, it will likely also demonstrate the fraud on Nov. 3, thereby vindicating President Trump's claims and serving as a strong bulwark against Senate impeachment trial.'

Eastman also sought assistance from Giuliani in getting paid for his efforts.

He had billed the Trump campaign $10,000 for legal services, in an email he had written the day before the transfer of presidential power.

That included his legal advice in a critical White House Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4th, when Eastman clashed with White House lawyers and argued that then Vice President Mike Pence could either refuse to count electoral votes certified by states or send them back, which would have delayed the congressional count.

Eastman wanted Giuliani's help in collecting on a $270,000 invoice he had submitted, according to the Times, which reported that it appears not to have been paid.

The email illustrates how a cadre of lawyers and loyalists continued to fight to the bitter end for Trump, even after dozens of adverse court rulings knocked down various election fraud claims.

Eastman cast the effort as a way to 'keep up the fight' – and potential obtain information that might bolster their previous arguments.

'We need to figure out how to keep up the fight,' he wrote Giuliani. 'I'm inclined to pursue an election challenge to the Georgia runoff election, using what we already have learned (huge statistical anomalies, violations of Georgia law, etc.) as the basis. Under Georgia law, a challenge can be brought by any qualified voter, even if the candidates themselves are not interested.'

White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, whose slashing comments in testimony have made their way into multiple Jan. 6th hearings, testified that he smacked down Eastman when he proposed suing over the Georgia elections Jan. 7th, a day after Congress certified Biden's win hours after the Capitol riot.

Those elections, which swung to Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, flipped control of the Senate to Democrats. (The Senate would soon vote to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial).

He started to ask me about something dealing with Georgia, preserving something, potentially for appeal. And I said to him: Are you out of your effing mind? I said. 'I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition. I said I don't want to hear any effing words coming out of your mouth, no matter what, other than orderly transition.'

'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you've ever getting in your life. Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it. Then I hung up on him,' he said.

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguillar (Calif.) said at a hearing that a few days later, Eastman emailed Giuliani seeking to be included on a list of those seeking a potential presidential pardon.

The paper reported Giuliani's team had contacted the Trump campaign seeking $20,000 a day for his efforts, although Trump said his longtime advisor would only be 'paid on the come,' meaning after achieving success.