ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump lawyer John Eastman 'pitched plan on Biden's inauguration to Rudy Giuliani that he should sue Georgia to try and get the 2020 results overturned'

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Trump lawyer John Eastman pitched a plan on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration (which President Donald Trump skipped) to try to sue to overturn two runoff elections in Georgia that flipped control of the U.S. Senate.

Eastman, who has emerged as a key architect of what the House Jan. 6 committee calls the fake electors scheme to try to overturn Biden's win, proposed the course in an email to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani – while also maneuvering to try to collect hefty legal fees for his efforts.

'A lot of us have now staked our reputations on the claims of election fraud, and this would be a way to gather proof,' Eastman wrote Giuliani, according an an email obtained by the New York Times. 'If we get proof of fraud on Jan. 5, it will likely also demonstrate the fraud on Nov. 3, thereby vindicating President Trump's claims and serving as a strong bulwark against Senate impeachment trial.'

Eastman also sought assistance from Giuliani in getting paid for his efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgzNb_0h4gOZyS00
Trump lawyer John Eastman, who helped shape the former president's election overturn effort, also proposed suing over the Georgia election results that flipped control of the Senate, according to a newly unearthed email

He had billed the Trump campaign $10,000 for legal services, in an email he had written the day before the transfer of presidential power.

That included his legal advice in a critical White House Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4th, when Eastman clashed with White House lawyers and argued that then Vice President Mike Pence could either refuse to count electoral votes certified by states or send them back, which would have delayed the congressional count.

Eastman wanted Giuliani's help in collecting on a $270,000 invoice he had submitted, according to the Times, which reported that it appears not to have been paid.

The email illustrates how a cadre of lawyers and loyalists continued to fight to the bitter end for Trump, even after dozens of adverse court rulings knocked down various election fraud claims.

Eastman cast the effort as a way to 'keep up the fight' – and potential obtain information that might bolster their previous arguments.

'We need to figure out how to keep up the fight,' he wrote Giuliani. 'I'm inclined to pursue an election challenge to the Georgia runoff election, using what we already have learned (huge statistical anomalies, violations of Georgia law, etc.) as the basis. Under Georgia law, a challenge can be brought by any qualified voter, even if the candidates themselves are not interested.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRbuX_0h4gOZyS00
Eastman also sought Giuliani's assistance getting hefty legal bills paid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SByJU_0h4gOZyS00
'A lot of us have now staked our reputations on the claims of election fraud, and this would be a way to gather proof,' Eastman wrote Giuliani
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFiwA_0h4gOZyS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMpxa_0h4gOZyS00
Eastman wanted to sue over the Georgia elections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbVZ8_0h4gOZyS00

White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, whose slashing comments in testimony have made their way into multiple Jan. 6th hearings, testified that he smacked down Eastman when he proposed suing over the Georgia elections Jan. 7th, a day after Congress certified Biden's win hours after the Capitol riot.

Those elections, which swung to Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, flipped control of the Senate to Democrats. (The Senate would soon vote to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial).

He started to ask me about something dealing with Georgia, preserving something, potentially for appeal. And I said to him: Are you out of your effing mind? I said. 'I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition. I said I don't want to hear any effing words coming out of your mouth, no matter what, other than orderly transition.'

'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you've ever getting in your life. Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it. Then I hung up on him,' he said.

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguillar (Calif.) said at a hearing that a few days later, Eastman emailed Giuliani seeking to be included on a list of those seeking a potential presidential pardon.

The paper reported Giuliani's team had contacted the Trump campaign seeking $20,000 a day for his efforts, although Trump said his longtime advisor would only be 'paid on the come,' meaning after achieving success.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban

Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Election State#Georgia House#Election Fraud#The U S Senate#The New York Times#White House Oval Office
Business Insider

Karl Rove incorrectly claimed there was 'statistically' no way Trump could lose the 2020 election, Jared Kushner writes

Karl Rove assured Jared Kushner Trump couldn't lose the 2020 election, Kushner writes. Kushner recalls Rove calling him on election night 2020 after Trump prematurely declared victory. "He's going to win. Statistically, there's no way the Democrats can catch up with you now," Rove said. Former Trump White House advisor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report

Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
POTUS
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy