GMC just teased a new Canyon off-road pickup and here's when you'll get to see it

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Genesis G90, 2023 GMC Canyon, 2024 Maserati GranTurismo: Today's Car News
The Genesis G90 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, with the latest generation of the flagship sedan nudging closer to the $100,000 barrier. The good news is it comes loaded with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag. Chevrolet has only just...
MotorTrend Magazine
New Off-Road Camper, Plus 9 More of the Best New Off-Road Products
We've gathered 10 products from the 4x4 and off-road space that you should not miss, from suspension systems and exciting new wheels to storage upgrades, cab insulation, and brakes with big stopping power. Read on for more on these incredible products. Happier Camper Off-Road Trailer. The HC1 Studio from Happier...
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks?
Find out how the size of the exterior, interior, and cargo bed of the 2022 Ford Maverick compares to other compact trucks. The post How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Speed
Pickup Trucks With Best Towing Capacity In 2022
Supercars are all about performance and power, sedans about features and luxury, SUVs about practicality and space, and trucks about towing and payload capacities. The lines are getting blurred these days with all kinds of vehicles trying to be everything at once, but these are the core aspects that differentiate each style and give them a sense of individuality. Pickup trucks have come a long way from being luggage and family haulers to fantastic all-rounders, but when you speak from a utility and commercial point of view, people still gauge and rate them based on their pulling and hauling capabilities. So, here’s a list of the 10 pickup trucks with the best towing capacity in 2022.
6 Reasons You’ll Love the 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV
Can you find what your family desires in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV? Take a look at these six things that are sure to make them smile. The post 6 Reasons You’ll Love the 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Consumer Reports Doesn’t Recommend a Single Land Rover SUV
If you’re in the market for a new luxury SUV, head to the experts to find the best options. For a long time, Land Rover has made some popular high-end SUVs. However, Consumer Reports doesn’t recommend a single Land Rover SUV. CR reviewed three models from the automaker in the luxury compact SUV segment and another three in the luxury midsize SUV segment. The luxury compact and midsize SUV segments are competitive, but it’s still surprising that all Land Rover models fell short.
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0