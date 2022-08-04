ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wear a hair net!' Kylie Jenner's sanitary protocols are questioned by fans as she tests her beauty products in lab without any protective wear on

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kylie Jenner's sanitary protocols were at the center of scrutiny Wednesday after the beauty mogul took to social media with a clip in which she was seen at the Milan, Italy lab where her Kylie Cosmetics product is made.

The Los Angeles-born star captioned the clip, 'In the lab creating new magic for you guys ... better than ever,' tagging the name of her brand into the post.

In the post, the billionaire, 24, threw on a white lab coat as she mixed together various ingredients inside the workroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZweo_0h4gOVRY00
The latest: Kylie Jenner 's sanitary protocols were at the center of scrutiny Wednesday after the beauty mogul, 24, took to social media with a clip in which she was seen at the Milan, Italy lab where her Kylie Cosmetics product is made 

Some commenters took exception to Kylie's equipment in the post, as she did not have anything to restrain her long hair as she toured the facility and oversaw the products, nor did she wear gloves in any of the images.

One user wrote, 'Wear a hair cap,' while another asked aren't you 'suppose to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???'

Another user said, 'I just see so many lab rules not being followed,' while another said, 'No gloves or a hair net in a lab??? or even a mask???'

However, insiders told Page Six that Jenner was not in the actual location where the makeup is produced in any of the shots, but rather checking out the colors and brainstorming new ideas for the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tis5j_0h4gOVRY00
Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic professional, posted a critique of the images she posted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFO82_0h4gOVRY00

Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic professional, posted a critique of the images she posted.

'I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,' Bennett said. 'I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES.'

Bennett claimed Jenner was 'gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics,' adding he questioned 'what ignorant manufacturer ... let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols.

'I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.'

He wrapped up in saying, 'Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.'

Dailymail.com has reached out to Jenner's reps for comment on the criticism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjkE5_0h4gOVRY00
An inside look! Jenner marveled at a glass of red liquid sitting on a scale 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJ5Z6_0h4gOVRY00
Inspection time! She carefully checked out various parts of the lab

In photos posted to her Instagram account, Kylie showed off the various makeup ingredients as she inspected the lab with a curious eye.

She prepared a mixture of powder and marveled at the sight of the concoction as she poured it into a glass sitting on a scale.

'So cool,' Kylie remarked as a woman explained the process to her. 'I can do this,' she added. She also shared with fans a glimpse into the creation of her makeup.

One of the videos was of a mixture of red liquid, swirling about in a glass cup. She also posted photo of glitter ranging from shades fuchsia to blue.

Kylie was just 17 when she launched her wildly successful makeup company with her iconic lip kits.

'I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,' she said in video describing her company's origin story last year. 'It feels weird that this is my life now, looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA.' She also detailed her insecurities with her lips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAQnp_0h4gOVRY00
Mixing things up! She prepared a mixture of powder and marveled at the sight of the concoction as she poured it into a glass sitting on a scale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wy85r_0h4gOVRY00
Sneak peek! 'In the lab creating new magic for you guys,' Kylie captioned the post. 'better than ever. @kyliecosmetics' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkJ6I_0h4gOVRY00
All that glitters! Jenner showed off various containers full of colorful glitter 

She ultimately turned to her mother Kris Jenner for help launching her business.

'I remember her saying, "One day can we have a little meeting?" And I said, "Yeah, you want to have a little meeting?" She was like 17, 16,' Kris recounted. 'And she goes, I finally figured out what I want to do with my life.'

Her dream was to enter the makeup business, and she planned on starting off with a lip kit.

'I said "Well Kylie, you have a savings that you've earned from Keeping Up With The Kardashians from all these years." I said, "You're going to have to use your own money if you really want to make this work because that's going to be your motivation and your drive."'

Ultimately, Kylie's lip kits sold out in less than a minute when she launched them in 2015.

Kylie's venture ultimate expanded from just lip kits to a whole range of cosmetics including eye shadows, blush, and foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1ly3_0h4gOVRY00
Makeup magic! Kylie was just 17 when she launched her wildly successful makeup company with her iconic lip kits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDjR4_0h4gOVRY00
 Something for everyone! Kylie's venture ultimate expanded from just lip kits to a whole range of cosmetics including eye shadows, blush, and foundation

Comments / 1

