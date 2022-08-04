Dodgers honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with uniform patch

Read on www.foxnews.com
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance
Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
dodgerblue.com
How To Watch The Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live by SportsNet LA, MLB Network, and can be streamed from the MLB.TV game feed. It can also be listened to on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio. The Los Angeles Dodgers have encouraged fans...
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Plaschke: Dodgers honor Vin Scully with a perfect and powerful Blue Heaven homage
Dodgers fans and players pay tribute in a ceremony to Vin Scully, shouting out 'It's time for Dodger baseball' in honor of the beloved broadcaster.
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
dodgerblue.com
Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Vin Scully Celebration, Chris Taylor Returns To Lineup
By all accounts the Los Angeles Dodgers were heavily involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but it was the San Diego Padres who wound up completing a blockbuster trade to not only acquire the All-Star outfielder but Josh Bell as well. The Dodgers get their first look at the revamped...
The Smaller Vin Scully Made Himself, the Larger He Became
The legendary broadcaster had a self-effacing instinct that always failed. His humility is why everybody loved him.
Hear Dodgers announcer Charley Steiner remember legendary predecessor
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to the legendary announcer and sports broadcaster Vin Scully at their first home game since his passing. CNN’s Paul Vercammen speaks to Dodgers fans on what it’s like to lose “the sound of L.A.”
