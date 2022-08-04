Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up.

Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join.

But Todd Boehly is considering entering the bidding with Chelsea as he looks to kick off his ownership with another marquee signing.

In addition to being able to offer football, it is reported that De Jong would prefer to join the Blues as he would find living in London preferable to Manchester.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Bernardo Silva from Man City.

Following the sale of a percentage of their TV rights, Barca are now said to be in a position to recruit the Portugal ace.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly still pushing for his man to leave Manchester United this summer.

Napoli are rumoured to be strongly interested while there are even reports that Atletico Madrid could re-enter the race despite protests from their fans.

Get all the latest transfer news from Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea with our live blogs

Follow ALL of the latest transfer news and gossip below...

Transfer watch: Sesko to United?

There have been lots of conflicting reports in the past 24 hours regarding Red Bull Salzburg hot-shot Benjamin Sesko.

Fabrizio Romano believes Manchester United have been leading discussions ahead of Chelsea for weeks, while Sky Sports News’ Mark McAdam reckons that the forward favours a move to a lesser European club in order to continue his development.

Rumour rating: ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️

Deal close

Marc Cucurella is reportedly one step away from joining Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Brighton star is in London tonight.

And Cucurella is undergoing a medical ahead of a £52.5million move to Stamford Bridge.

Various paperworks will then be signed, allowing Chelsea to finally confirm the deal after Brighton refuted an agreement last night.

The Seagulls also banned Cucurella from training earlier today.

But he is now on the verge of becoming Chelsea's latest big-money signing.

Cherries Net-o new shot stopper

Bournemouth are on the brink of signing Barcelona’s Neto.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to travel to the south coast of England in the next 24 hours to complete his move to the Cherries.

The 33-year-old will join the newly-promoted club, and provide much-needed competition between the sticks for Mark Travers.

Boss Scott Parker has so far struggled to bolster his squad this summer, bringing in only Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks on free transfers.

Credit: Alamy

Best Free transfer available revealed

There are some big names still available on free transfers this summer including THREE former Manchester United stars and a Real Madrid legend.

Ex-Reds winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, spent the last six years playing for Real Sociedad where he scored 23 goals in 166 appearances.

But he is yet to find a club this summer despite links to Everton and West Ham, where he could reunite with former boss David Moyes.

Another former Red Devil Sergio Romero, 35, can also be snapped up on a free transfer with the Argentine keen on a shock return to Old Trafford.

Juan Mata, who was released by United this summer, is another player currently unattached.

here Sunsport has compiled a starting XI of the best players available on a free transfer.

All fo it

Chelsea are willing to meet Leicester City’s £85million valuation of Wesley Fofana – but may test the Foxes’ resolve first.

Fofana is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge but the Blues must up their initial bid to force Leicester’s hand.

The west Londoners submitted a £60million offer for the central defender but the Midlands side are demanding a world record fee for a centre-back.

Brendan Rodgers does not want to sell the France U21 international but would consider an offer in the region of £85million, £5million more than the record set when they sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in 2019.

It is thought Chelsea would be willing to pay that fee but, given Leicester’s need to raise funds, hope they can secure the defender for less.

Thomas Tuchel needs to add numbers at the back having seen Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger depart on free transfers following last season.

Alex Telles on a three

Alex Telles will wear the No3 at Sevilla after joining from Man Utd.

Telles has been allowed to depart Old Trafford with Luke Shaw and new recruit Tyrell Malacia ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

In a statement released by the LaLiga side, they said: “Sevilla FC and Manchester United FC have reached an agreement for the season-long loan of Alex Telles.”

The Red Devils announced: “A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar.”

Credit: Sevilla FC via Twitter / @SevillaFC_ENG

Maddison's personality questioned by Friedel

Former Tottenham shot-stopper Brad Friedel believes that James Maddison may not be the right fit for Spurs due to his personality.

Though the American conceded that the Leicester midfielder would be a great signing for Spurs.

Speaking to BoyleSports Premier League, he said: "James Maddison would be a fantastic addition to this Tottenham squad

"I just don't know his personality so it's a wonder if he'll fit in or not.

"It would be a really good signing - but I don’t know if he fits Tottenham's full criteria.

"I think he’d be much better suited for Newcastle and could be their main man."

Who has spent most money?

Arsenal are leading the way in the Premier League in terms of summer spending after also topping last year’s chart having splashed £150m.

And this window, they’re nearing that figure again having spent £119m on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

North London rivals Tottenham are a close second, having spent £99m.

Manchester City and Leeds then follow, with Liverpool behind.

Chelsea have forked out £85m on Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, which is more than what West Ham and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest have spent.

Man Utd follow in ninth just in front of Newcastle, having splashed £65m on Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Azpilicueta to stay at Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly penned a new two-year deal at Chelsea to end speculation of a move to Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, the versatile right-back will remain at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

They state that Todd Boehly was desperate to keep hold of him despite Barca being in talks to sign him.

But no agreement could be reached, leading the Spain international to extend his stay in West London.

An official announcement is expected soon on his contract renewal.

Arteta keen for more signings

Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club's transfer business is not over during his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's trip to Crystal Palace.

He said: "We are really active as you can see with incomings and outgoings.

"Everything is still open, it’s a long window, a lot has happened, it’s incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is.

"Players are going to have to leave, some others to move and everything is open still. It’s always been my team.

"It’s true that obviously we have trimmed the squad and changed the squad massively in the last two windows especially,

"And you feel that now the players we have are more specific and better for the way we want to play."

Ronaldo offered Brazilian escape

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an escape from his Manchester United misery… by Brazilian giants Corinthians.

Club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has declared his ambition to bring Ronaldo over to the Portuguese-speaking nation.

He told Ulissescast: "It is true that I want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I have big dreams.

"This is Corinthians, for f***'s sake! We've got Willian! We've got Renato Augusto!

"With everything that happens in football, I feel obliged to try for whatever is best for Corinthians.

"I don't know whether we will be able to get him. We haven't yet made an approach or sounded him out.

"But we are keeping an eye on him. Maybe he will want to come and play in Brazil. I don't see why not."

Alex Telles to Sevilla confirmed

Sevilla have announced the season-long loan signing of left-back Alex Telles from Man Utd.

Telles has been allowed to depart Old Trafford with Luke Shaw and new recruit Tyrell Malacia ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

In a statement released by the LaLiga side, they said: "Sevilla FC and Manchester United FC have reached an agreement for the season-long loan of Alex Telles."

The Red Devils announced: "A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar."

He will wear the No3 jersey at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Boehly blocking Azpilicueta's Barcelona move

Todd Boehly has reportedly asked Cesar Azpilicueta to remain at Chelsea as captain after BLOCKING a transfer to Barcelona.

Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona for some time now.

But with a lack of defensive reinforcements this summer Boehly has prevented Azpilicueta from leaving Stamford Bridge.

Instead, he wants the veteran to stay at Chelsea as he does not want to lose "his experience and leadership."

According to The Times however, Azpilicueta remains optimistic a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

It is understood the Spaniard has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp.

West Ham close on Cornet

Burnley star Maxwel Cornet is reportedly on the verge of joining West Ham.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Hammers have activated his £17.5million relegation release clause.

The player had been heavily linked with moves to Everton and Newcstle.

But Sky have declared that he is now on his way to the London Stadium for a medical later on Thursday night.

United and Chelsea in Vardy chase

Manchester United and Chelsea are the surprise leaders in the race for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

According to 90Min, the Premier League big guns are both keeping tabs on the striker’s situation at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are adamant that they want to keep the 35-year-old forward, but are wary that he has just 11 months remaining on his current deal.

Vardy could become the latest star to leave Leicester following Kasper Schmeichel’s transfer to Nice – and there’s every chance that Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison follow suit before the close of the transfer window.

Former England international Vardy has scored 164 goals in 385 appearances for the East Midlands outfit, helping them to a memorable title win in 2016.

Barca agree terms for Bernardo

They may not have any money, they may be struggling to register new signings, but Barcelona are active in the transfer market once again.

According to The Mail, the LaLiga giants have now agreed terms with Manchester City midfield ace Bernardo Silva.

Barca boss Xavi has been desperate to add the Spanish international to his squad for several months, but Pep Guardiola has been reluctant to sell.

However, it is now thought that a deal between the two clubs could be done, but only IF the Catalans manage to sell Frenkie de Jong to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

Everton want Wolves captain Coady

After skirting with relegation last season, Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his Everton defence - and the club have targeted Wolves captain Conor Coady.

According to Sky Sports News, the Toffees want Coady to partner James Tarkowski at the heart of a new-look back four.

And while Wolves are unlikely to sell their skipper, who was an ever-present last term, they may be tempted by a big bid considering Bruno Lage's wealth of centre-halves.

The 29-year-old - a Scouser and boyhood Liverpool fan - has been at Molineux for seven years.

Fulham bid comes Justin time

Fulham have made an approach to sign Roma's Justin Kluivert, according to reports.

The Dutch winger, son of former Barcelona star Patrick, burst on to the scene at Ajax in 2017, but his career has stalled following a £15m move to Roma.

The 23-year-old has spent the previous two seasons out on loan at RB Leipzig and Nice.

The Cottagers require cover in attack after it was revealed that Harry Wilson faces a lengthy spell out following an injury picked up in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Aston Villa.

Forest renew interest in Gibbs-White

Big-spending Nottingham Forest are preparing a second bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White.

The newly-promoted side have already had one offer for the England U21 international rejected by Wolves, who insist the attacking midfielder is a key part of their squad.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season, and caused Steve Cooper's side no end of trouble in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Forest have already made 13 new signings this summer, and have also been linked with a move for Willem II striker Jizz Hornkamp.

Maxwel could be silver Hammer

West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Burnley's Maxwel Cornet.

Sky Sports News are reporting that the Hammers are now favourites to land the in-demand Ivorian.

The popular forward has been courted by a number of Premier League clubs, and was left out of the Clarets' Championship opener at Huddersfield last Friday.

Cornet scored nine goals after arriving at Turf Moor from Lyon, but was unable to help keep the Lancashire club in the Premier League.

Telles set for Sevilla switch

Alex Telles is currently undergoing a medical at Sevilla ahead of a loan move from Manchester United.

The Brazilian left-back has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Telles arrived at United from Porto for £15m two-and-a-half years ago, and has made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Sevilla are expected to agree a deal that will keep the 29-year-old in Andalusia for the season.

Wolves want Bats out of Chel

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Sky Sports report that Wolves are keen on taking the 28-year-old Belgian to Molineux to bolster their attacking options.

Batshuayi is still – remarkably – on the Blues’ books despite not making a first team appearance since early 2020.

The forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016 with plenty of potential, but has been sent out on loan on five occasions.

Toon target Maddison not for sale

Leicester City have told Newcastle to forget about signing James Maddison.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the Foxes are insisting that the midfielder will be staying at the King Power this season.

The East Midlands club have already rejected two offers from the Toon Army, thought to be £40m and £45m.

Maddison was responsible for 20 goal involvements in the Premier League last season, scoring 12 and laying on eight assists for his teammates.

Breaking: Chelsea confirm Chuk deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder has penned a six-year contract with the Blues, who will pay Villa in the region of £20m.

Chukwuemeka told the club’s official website: “It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done.

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

Credit: chelseafc.com

Gini just the tonic for Jose

Another imminent arrival at the Stadio Olimpico is Georginio Wijnaldum.

The former Liverpool ace is set to touch down in Rome today to complete a loan move to Jose Mourinho's side.

The 31-year-old Dutch international will join Giallorossi for the season, having been informed he is surplus to requirements at Paris Sint-Germain.

Wijnaldum had been linked with a return to the Premier League, but the midfielder will pass up interest from Everton, Leicester and West Ham to move to Serie A.