ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Degree Murder#State Attorney#Violent Crime#Charlotte County Sheriff#Cold Case Unit
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy