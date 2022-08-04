Read on www.wengradio.com
Naples man arrested for stalking two women, leaving panties in front yard
A 42-year-old East Naples man was arrested after stalking two women and leaving panties in front of their home multiple times.
Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail
According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer, struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.
Arrests made for tiny home theft
Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
wild941.com
Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House
Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
Florida Man Attacked By Lawn Worker With Weed Wacker
A Florida man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked with a weed wacker. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, on Wednesday a landscaper who had been working for the victim did unauthorized work and demanded
Family members accused of stealing from woman on day of husband’s funeral
A woman is devastated after she says her family members stole from her on the same day of her late husband’s viewing. The thieves are accused of taking over $200,000 worth of belongings. A surveillance video shows three family members walking up a set of stairs before getting away...
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
Sarasota police: ‘Please don’t’ touch mating manatees
Many Floridians know of the state and federal laws forbidding people from touching manatees and other marine animals, but Sarasota police issued a reminder for those who didn't get the memo.
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
Unidentified person robs arcade, escapes on foot
Authorities are searching for a person who robbed an arcade on Thursday. The person went into Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive and passed a note demanding a large amount of money.
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
classiccountry1045.com
DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
One person shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs
One person was shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs Sunday afternoon according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Two Moore Haven men killed in Glades County crash
Two people were killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
