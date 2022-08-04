ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston

By Kate Hussey, Christopher Fenton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newbernnow.com

Celebrating Community During Neighborhood Soul Food Festival

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Community Partners hosted “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” today at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street. Broad St. Takeout, The Elks, Funnels of Love, McCoy’s Grill, P. B’s Italian Ices, Sampson & Son, and Sea & Soul provided a large variety of food and drinks.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation

Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Fire/Rescue holds water and rescue training exercises

Today, multiple first responder agencies in Eastern North Carolina conducted water and rescue training. At the peak of hurricane season and the threat of flash floods we’ve seen nationally, ENC first responders are better preparing themselves to save a life when disaster strikes. Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, Carson...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Find Fall Fun in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. A new music festival is happening in Washington on September 24th. In memory of Washington’s late mayor, Mac ‘Bear’ Hodges, a full-day concert event is being held at Festival Park. Hodges was the beloved mayor of Washington, until his untimely passing in 2020 due to Covid complications.
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for August 6, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Affectionate, calm senior cat looking for forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — An affectionate cat is looking for a calm forever home after his owner went into an assisted living facility and couldn’t take him along. Stephanie Milos with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Sonny, 8, is, “A huge love bug very soft and affectionate and pretty lazy but a perfect lap cat.”
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
NEW BERN, NC
towndock.net

Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022

Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
ORIENTAL, NC
wcti12.com

Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

