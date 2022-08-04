NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston

Read on wcti12.com
wcti12.com
'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Lots of families are making budget sacrifices due to inflation. Now, with school starting later this month, parents are relying more on school drives just to get the supplies their children need for their education. Some parents said they are stressed about this school year,...
newbernnow.com
Celebrating Community During Neighborhood Soul Food Festival
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Community Partners hosted “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” today at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street. Broad St. Takeout, The Elks, Funnels of Love, McCoy’s Grill, P. B’s Italian Ices, Sampson & Son, and Sea & Soul provided a large variety of food and drinks.
wcti12.com
Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
neusenews.com
Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation
Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
Sampson’s ownbrings taste ofThai to county
A new taste from across the globe has appeared in Sampson County with the recent opening of Bangkok Street Food, a venture straight from the h
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
wcti12.com
Greenville Fire/Rescue holds water and rescue training exercises
Today, multiple first responder agencies in Eastern North Carolina conducted water and rescue training. At the peak of hurricane season and the threat of flash floods we’ve seen nationally, ENC first responders are better preparing themselves to save a life when disaster strikes. Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, Carson...
WRAL
Find Fall Fun in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. A new music festival is happening in Washington on September 24th. In memory of Washington’s late mayor, Mac ‘Bear’ Hodges, a full-day concert event is being held at Festival Park. Hodges was the beloved mayor of Washington, until his untimely passing in 2020 due to Covid complications.
Eppes Recreation Center holding event that gives out free school supplies, health screenings for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some fun at the rec center. On Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartoscope and the Greenville Kappas are holding the School Daze “Back to School” Event at the Eppes Recreation Center. The event will have free haircuts for the first 25 students, free school […]
Neighbors bond at ‘Night Out’
Clinton held its fourth annual National Night Out event on Tuesday night in James L. Newkirk Memorial Park. The gathering has occurred in plac
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for August 6, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
wcti12.com
Affectionate, calm senior cat looking for forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An affectionate cat is looking for a calm forever home after his owner went into an assisted living facility and couldn’t take him along. Stephanie Milos with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Sonny, 8, is, “A huge love bug very soft and affectionate and pretty lazy but a perfect lap cat.”
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
