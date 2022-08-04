NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.

