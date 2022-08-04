Contractor had 11-year-old groundskeeper using ‘dangerous’ equipment, feds say

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a Florida prison where she can watch movies, play sports, and participate in other recreational activities, according to prison records. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But on Friday, she was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn and is now residing at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs told the Washington Examiner.

DANBURY, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO