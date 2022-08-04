Contractor had 11-year-old groundskeeper using ‘dangerous’ equipment, feds say

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
Amazon warehouses under investigation from federal prosecutors, Department of Labor
Federal prosecutors in New York and the Department of Labor are inspecting Amazon warehouses around the country as part of a civil investigation into unsafe and unseemly workplace conditions. The inspections began Monday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "This morning, the...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
A Pennsylvania man was charged this month in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez called the FBI in January 2021 to "clear his name." His call came days after one of his friends told investigators the two men attended the riot together. A Pennsylvania...
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Daily Beast
KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say
A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
Feds Nab Louisiana Woman Who Tried to Rent a Hitman on RentAHitman.Com
A Louisiana woman found herself on the wrong end of an FBI sting operation after attempting to hire a contract killer via a parody website “linked directly” to the bureau’s internet crime squad, according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. New Orleans resident...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner
The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
Washington Examiner
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a Florida prison where she can watch movies, play sports, and participate in other recreational activities, according to prison records. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But on Friday, she was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn and is now residing at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs told the Washington Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane inmate's estate awarded almost $27M in damages
(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court jury has determined that an inmate who died at the Spokane County Jail was deprived of her constitutional rights when not given adequate medical care. Their verdict awards the estate of Cindy Lou Hill almost $27 million in damages. The jury...
Car dealer charged in $750,000 murder-for-hire plot that killed TN couple, feds say
The car dealer is accused of hiring others to kill the woman who he had a previous relationship with, prosecutors say.
29 alleged gang members plead guilty to $1M fraud scheme in California
Twenty-nine people associated with criminal street gangs in California face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty to a $1 million fraud scheme, prosecutors said Friday. In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the gangs, known as the Bully Boys and the CoCo Boys, allegedly...
Federal investigators obtained a new warrant to search the phone of a Trump-tied lawyer in the January 6 inquiry
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ICE banned from using contractors to arrest immigrants at California jails, prisons
A settlement bans U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from leaning on private contractors to arrest immigrants at state prisons and jails.
Kansas Man Who Denies Turning Himself in to the FBI After Jan. 6 Gets Permission to Represent Himself
A Kansas man who allegedly turned himself in to the FBI after breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — although he vigorously denies doing so — has gotten the go-ahead from a federal judge to represent himself. William Pope, 36, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges,...
Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say
It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
Feds charge 36 in alleged health care fraud schemes totaling $1.2 billion
Washington — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen people who are accused of orchestrating health care fraud schemes across the country, with laboratory owners and company executives among those accused of ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment worth $1.2 billion. The defendants are...
Comments / 0