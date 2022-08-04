ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Space Command general to address Huntsville in August

By Lee Roop
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The Cullman Tribune

The sky’s the limit: Exponential return on investment opportunity for city, county at Cullman Regional Airport

VINEMONT, Ala. – With both the State of Alabama and federal government investing millions of dollars in the Cullman Regional Airport by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), plans are in the works to update the Vinemont airport and make it a contender for high-dollar contracts. Those contracts could bring an increased quality of life for the community, tax revenue for both the city and county and better paying job options. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s transportation network. It will modernize infrastructure, increase equity in transportation, help fight climate...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware

The wheels of creativity spin at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop. Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as "mom." Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want. "The wood is local; it's all handmade," Boothe said....
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Art Tour of Homes expands into Madison with Estes and Overcash houses

MADISON – Arts Huntsville is expanding an annual event. The “Art Tour of Homes – Western Edition” has added artistic designs in two Madison homes. Joe and Sallie Estes and Tommy and Debbie Overcash will open their homes. The tour demonstrates ways that artwork merges with living spaces. Tour-goers can learn ways that anyone on any budget can incorporate artwork.
MADISON, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone housing residents deliver feedback

Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Gas leak at Mae Jemison High School caused students to evacuate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gas leak outside of Mae Jemison High School caused students from the school and Ronald E. McNair Junior High School to briefly evacuate on Friday morning. According to Huntsville City Schools, the issue has been resolved and students are returning to class.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lincoln County, Tenn.: Results from the Aug. 4 primary election

Voters in Lincoln County, Tennessee, headed out to the polls Thursday to let their voices be heard in the 2022 primary election. Find the results below. Click here to find results for all Tennessee counties. Governor. GOP: Bill Lee, unopposed. Dem: Jason Brantley Martin, 48%; Carnita Faye Atwater, 31%; JB...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
