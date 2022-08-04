Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas

Read on www.kake.com
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
newstalkkzrg.com
3 Missouri Residents Killed in Crash in Minnesota, 4th MO resident critically injured
Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six P-M Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Contests aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities in Kansas
Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as...
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
Kan. driver cited after excavator strikes underside of viaduct
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man avoided injury after an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. An excavator on a trailer being pulled by a Kenworth truck and driven by Kim Rader, Atchison, was eastbound on Main Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The excavator struck the underside of...
Tragedy as two-year-old boy dies after 'climbing into a hot car' amid 92F heatwave in Kansas
The tragic death of a 2-year-old boy in Kansas is suspected to have been caused by heat after he was found unresponsive in a car on Sunday, officials have said, amid a 92F heatwave in the Midwestern state. Osage County Sheriff's Office officers were called to an address, which has...
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
kptv.com
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
natureworldnews.com
Kansas Endures Another Heatwave for the Weekend Before Arrival of Cold Front on Monday
Kansas is in for another heatwave with high temperatures and humidity pushing for 110 degrees on the Heat Index Chart for the weekend. Experts are tracking a cold front for Monday. SATURDAY:. Highs will range from 95 to 100°, and the heat index will be between 105 and 110°. The...
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
