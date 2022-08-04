ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy
Great Bend Post

Contests aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities in Kansas

Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas

CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
UPI News

2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year

Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
kfdi.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy