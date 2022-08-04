James Ehnes And The Greensboro Symphonys performance in Greensboro, NC Jan 21, 2023 – presale code

Read on www.tmpresale.com
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WXII 12
National Black Theatre Festival inspires business boost, crucial conversations
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "We are so glad to be back." The quote comes from the managing director for the National Black Theatre Festival, April Broadway, but it could be attributed to thousands of people attending this week's events. The COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on hold for the last...
thestokesnews.com
Powwow returning to King
The Red Clay Northern Drum Circle will be on hand Aug. 13-14 to take part in the King City Powwow. (Stokes News File Photo) Event organizer Patrick Suarez leads the Grand Entrance parade during the 2021 King City Powwow. He is helping oversee the organization of this year’s powwow, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. (File photo)
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara
The WSSU Cheerleaders were summoned to join Ciara in a music video and they understood the assignment. The post How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
Yardbarker
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
High Point University
Family Friday Staff Feature: Greg Moore
Greg Moore has been a member of the HPU family for nearly three years and is the university’s instructional designer. He works with the Educational Technology Services team to help faculty create and improve their courses through one-on-one consultations and workshops or webinars. He also helps develop in-person workshops and online learning for faculty and staff.
NC woman wins nearly $444,000 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
The woman bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway gas station on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
ourdavie.com
Seniors go red, white and blue
Senior Services kicked off July with many new and exciting events, activities, and programs. On July 6, the crocheting group began and will meet each Wednesday morning at 9 at the Main Campus. Teachers are Theresa Manak and Sara Cioffi. The class is working on chains and “v” stitches. Anyone is welcome to come and join at any time.
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
