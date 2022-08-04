LOOKOUT| Beautiful but destructive invasive lanternfly spotted in Loudon County

Read on wjla.com
WATE
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
wvlt.tv
Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
newstalk987.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
styleblueprint.com
8 Remarkable State and National Park Lodges in the South
For the adventurous among us, checking off another state park is a badge of honor. The sights, the hikes, and the awe-inspiring views are an experience that goes beyond a vacation. But if you’re new to this type of travel, where you’re surrounded by miles of nature and wilderness, you might be wondering, “So … do I just pitch a tent?”
WSMV
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
thesmokies.com
Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies
There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
wvlt.tv
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
KFVS12
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
