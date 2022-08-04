Portion of Walnut Street to close in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair

Read on fox11online.com
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
Fox11online.com
Public invited to meeting on Packerland Drive and Mason Street project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The public is invited to an open meeting regarding proposed improvements to a busy Green Bay intersection. The informational meeting for the proposed project at Packerland Drive, Trojan Drive and Mason Street will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mallard Conference Room at the Duck Creek Center in Howard.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA
Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
WSAW
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County overpass to remain closed indefinitely after dump truck hits bridge
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- An Outagamie County overpass will remain closed indefinitely. A dump truck struck the Rosehill Road overpass near Kaukauna Wednesday morning, causing damage to the bridge. The dump truck that hit the overpass was traveling southbound along Highway 41 around 11 a.m. Officials say the box of...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute
FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
seehafernews.com
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Fox11online.com
Mile of Music begins today in Downtown Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Thousands of people are expected to make their way to downtown Appleton for Mile of Music. The ninth Mile of Music begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Houdini Plaza to find out what's in store for the event. Are...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
101 WIXX
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wtaq.com
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
whby.com
Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
