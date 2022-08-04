ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Portion of Walnut Street to close in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox11online.com

Public invited to meeting on Packerland Drive and Mason Street project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The public is invited to an open meeting regarding proposed improvements to a busy Green Bay intersection. The informational meeting for the proposed project at Packerland Drive, Trojan Drive and Mason Street will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mallard Conference Room at the Duck Creek Center in Howard.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
WSAW

I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Mile of Music begins today in Downtown Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Thousands of people are expected to make their way to downtown Appleton for Mile of Music. The ninth Mile of Music begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Houdini Plaza to find out what's in store for the event. Are...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
GREEN BAY, WI

Community Policy