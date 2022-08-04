Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Friday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. The active monsoon pattern will continue into the weekend. Scattered storms Thursday afternoon are dropping heavy rainfall across parts of New Mexico and even bringing severe weather to some areas. These storms will continue into the evening and early overnight, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro through the rest of today as well. Another crop of showers and storms will develop again Friday afternoon in the same areas that are seeing rain today. Again, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the biggest concern with Friday’s storms.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO