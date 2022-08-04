Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

Read on www.krqe.com
Warm, muggier start to the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mild and muggy weather all across the state. Monsoon moisture is generally highest at this time of the year; so this will translate to higher storm coverage, especially across west central NM. Forecast continues below. Forecast...
More thunderstorms return Friday
More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Friday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. The active monsoon pattern will continue into the weekend. Scattered storms Thursday afternoon are dropping heavy rainfall across parts of New Mexico and even bringing severe weather to some areas. These storms will continue into the evening and early overnight, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro through the rest of today as well. Another crop of showers and storms will develop again Friday afternoon in the same areas that are seeing rain today. Again, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the biggest concern with Friday’s storms.
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will […]
Widespread storms and heavy rain expected
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday is expected to be the most active afternoon of the work week as widespread monsoon moisture is apparent across the state, brought by a backdoor disturbance. High pressure will continue pushing east into this afternoon and evening, allowing scattered storms across New Mexico. The highest potential for heavy rainfall lies along and […]
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
Cloudy and stormy, flood watch with evening storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to cloudy skies across the state and thunderstorms in far east-central New Mexico, as well as southwest New Mexico. Showers and storms will come to an end by 9 AM, and skies will stay mostly cloudy through the late morning. Skies will start to clear by midday, before […]
Showers slowly fading to mainly cloudy skies, muggy overnight
Overall our state enjoyed fairly decent storm coverage Saturday with more than half the state seeing rainfall. Storms broke out across the metro as well bringing many lighter rain to the city. But that wasn’t the case in the mountains. More torrential rainfall produced localized flash flooding near the burn cars. Slow storm motion produced another quick inch of rain into the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez. The storms will continue moving northward through the evening brining some locally heavy rainfall to parts of Torrance and Socorro counties. Showers will be slow to wane tonight with all the moisture in the air. Skies become mainly cloudy overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will fall in the upper 60s.
Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
New Mexico saw its biggest month of cannabis yet
In July, the state tallied more than $23M in recreational marijuana sales. Divers begin inspecting and cleaning water tanks …. Boil advisories in place for water users in San Juan, …. The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s …. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office finishes week...
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
Rio Rancho production company opens film studio
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is opening up a space for filmmakers in New Mexico. Rio Rancho’s Edit House Productions has been around for more than two decades. Now, they are expanding into a 2,000-square-foot studio which will be available for productions to rent out. It is a space where productions can build […]
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero. Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. […]
