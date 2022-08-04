ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville – presale code

 2 days ago
WATE

Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wuot.org

Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition

Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville FanBoy Expo happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville FanBoy Expo is returning to East Tennessee this weekend and boasts a lineup of celebrity guests. Oscar-winning artist Adassa, who voices Dolores in the hit movie, Disney’s “Encanto” stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday ahead of the FanBoy Expo opening to share about the event – and sing her part in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fanboy Expo brings joy and celebrities to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fanboy Expo kicks off in Knoxville and runs today through Sunday. Experience comic, television, and film nirvana with all of your favorite celebrity guests. Whether you are into film, television, or comic books there is something for everyone at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend

No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS

A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball. A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.
KNOXVILLE, TN

