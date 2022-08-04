Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville – presale code

Read on www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
The silly reason Dolly Parton won’t ride Dollywood’s newest — and largest — roller coaster
Dolly Parton and the leadership of Dollywood on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the theme park — a brand-new roller coaster that will be its largest upon opening in the spring of 2023.
WATE
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
wuot.org
Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition
Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
WATE
Knoxville FanBoy Expo happening this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville FanBoy Expo is returning to East Tennessee this weekend and boasts a lineup of celebrity guests. Oscar-winning artist Adassa, who voices Dolores in the hit movie, Disney’s “Encanto” stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday ahead of the FanBoy Expo opening to share about the event – and sing her part in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
wvlt.tv
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
WATE
Fanboy Expo brings joy and celebrities to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fanboy Expo kicks off in Knoxville and runs today through Sunday. Experience comic, television, and film nirvana with all of your favorite celebrity guests. Whether you are into film, television, or comic books there is something for everyone at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo that...
utdailybeacon.com
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend
No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
10About Town: Lonsdale's Homecoming, a food truck mashup and a hillbilly car show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is celebrating Emancipation Day all weekend long. On Friday, Evelyn Jack & The Summer Soul Whitty Band is performing on the Beck Lawn. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair, relax and enjoy the music! This event begins at 7 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS
A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Maryville Rebels at Oak Ridge Wildcats – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
OAK RIDGE — Two of the area’s storied programs scrimmaged Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, on one of the state’s most notable high school football settings: Blankenship Field. So, of course, 5Star Preps had to be there for the Maryville at Oak Ridge high school football scrimmage. Check...
WBIR
NBC's longest-running series, Days of Our Lives, moving to Peacock streaming platform
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR understands that Days of Our Lives is one of the most popular and beloved soap operas on television. Starting On September 12, fans will only be able to see it on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The decision was made by NBC leaders on Wednesday. They...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
wvlt.tv
Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball. A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.
