Hillsborough County, FL

Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago
floridapolitics.com

State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement

He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary

St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren’s suspension draws Democrats’ denunciations

Gov. DeSantis' alleged 'dictator' move decried. Democrats and progressives quickly denounced the suspension of the Hillsborough County Attorney General as evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dictatorial tendencies and willingness to abuse his powers. In announcing the decision, DeSantis focused on Warren signing a pledge not to prosecute doctors and...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Aramis Ayala
Person
Richard Corcoran
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis

'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.22

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Maxwell Frost continues to add union endorsements in CD 10

AFL-CIO, AFSCME, teachers, nurses unions are endorsing Frost. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost continues to round up labor backing for his run in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, announcing endorsements from the AFL-CIO and several other unions. Frost’s latest list also includes endorsements from the American Federation of State, County and...
FLORIDA STATE
#Florida Politics#State Attorney#Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#County
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow

'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension

'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Serial killers’ identified in 40-year unsolved Tampa murders

A wrongly convicted man served 37 years for one of the murders. He’s seeking recompense from the state. A nearly 40-year-old unsolved rape and murder of Tampa woman Linda Lansen is a cold case no more, and it turns out the men responsible were also behind three other slayings in the area, including one for which a man was wrongly imprisoned for decades.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General Hospital named America’s best employer for women

Female leadership is strong at TGH. Forbes released its annual rankings for America’s Best Employers for Women and Tampa General Hospital secured the No. 1 spot in the nation. The academic medical center jumped 12 spots from its 2021 ranking due to its excellence in leadership, diversity and top...
TAMPA, FL

