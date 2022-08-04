Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren

Read on floridapolitics.com
Related
floridapolitics.com
State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement
He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
floridapolitics.com
‘I was blindsided’: Andrew Warren speaks out, plans to explore legal options following suspension
'Let's be clear — this is not about what I've done. This is about what I've said.'. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is speaking out following his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it a “blatant abuse of power.”. In speaking with media Friday morning, Warren said...
floridapolitics.com
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension
‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
floridapolitics.com
‘The irony is a little rich’: Andrew Warren slams DeSantis over suspension
'The Governor is trying to make a good impression on the Iowa caucus voters.'. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren lambasted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend the prosecutor, arguing the Governor is “trying to overthrow the results of a free and fair election.”. “People need to understand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary
St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren’s suspension draws Democrats’ denunciations
Gov. DeSantis' alleged 'dictator' move decried. Democrats and progressives quickly denounced the suspension of the Hillsborough County Attorney General as evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dictatorial tendencies and willingness to abuse his powers. In announcing the decision, DeSantis focused on Warren signing a pledge not to prosecute doctors and...
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis
'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.22
Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
floridapolitics.com
Maxwell Frost continues to add union endorsements in CD 10
AFL-CIO, AFSCME, teachers, nurses unions are endorsing Frost. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost continues to round up labor backing for his run in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, announcing endorsements from the AFL-CIO and several other unions. Frost’s latest list also includes endorsements from the American Federation of State, County and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Gambling regulators nix Orlando Jai Alai’s attempt to add 40 performances
'It’s a bad outcome but it’s a bad outcome we are forced to make because of the authority that we have.'. Orlando Jai Alai won’t be able to hold 40 jai alai performances this year after Florida gambling regulators rejected the pari-mutuel’s petition to alter its annual license.
floridapolitics.com
Pro-small business organization backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
The lawmaker holds a 90% grade with the national business group. One of the largest business groups in the country is now backing Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner. The National Federation of Independent Businesses is endorsing the Senate President. The group cited the Trilby lawmaker’s long history...
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow
'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
floridapolitics.com
State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension
'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
floridapolitics.com
‘Serial killers’ identified in 40-year unsolved Tampa murders
A wrongly convicted man served 37 years for one of the murders. He’s seeking recompense from the state. A nearly 40-year-old unsolved rape and murder of Tampa woman Linda Lansen is a cold case no more, and it turns out the men responsible were also behind three other slayings in the area, including one for which a man was wrongly imprisoned for decades.
floridapolitics.com
Natalie Kelly, Stephen Shelley: Florida’s Managing Entities and Farm Share partner to address related health issues — food insecurity, mental health
These are hard times, and we’re here to give a hand up. Numerous studies have made it clear food insecurity is linked to increased rates of depression and anxiety. Undoubtedly, when one of your most fundamental needs — for nutritious food — goes unmet, your mental health suffers.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General Hospital named America’s best employer for women
Female leadership is strong at TGH. Forbes released its annual rankings for America’s Best Employers for Women and Tampa General Hospital secured the No. 1 spot in the nation. The academic medical center jumped 12 spots from its 2021 ranking due to its excellence in leadership, diversity and top...
Comments / 0