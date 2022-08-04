CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An onshore flow will continue to bring the chance of a few showers and storms as we head into the first weekend of August. The best rain chance will be near the coast with the rain transitioning toward inland areas by lunchtime and this afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine today to warm the temperatures from the 70s this morning to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. We will rinse and repeat this forecast over the weekend with a few showers and storms possible each day. Highs will stay near 90° too. The weather trend looks drier and hotter next week with highs in the mid 90s by next Wednesday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO