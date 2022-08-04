ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

3 upcoming Charleston food events worth putting on your calendar

Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. Charleston restaurants and pop-ups are soaking up the final days of summer with a handful of affordable events that are worth putting on your calendar.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
The Post and Courier

Charleston tops many lists, but not this one

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Where to find the best nachos in the Charleston area

Devouring a giant plate of tortilla chips piled high with savory toppings defines unrefined family dining. Often associated with late-night munchies, nachos are actually awesome for kids because no utensils are needed, and the mix of cheese and meat is already messy, so they can just dive in. In the...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Downtown Walterboro fashion show hosts model call

A model call will be held on September 10, 2022 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at 215 East Washington Street in Walterboro for December’s Walterboro Walk fashion show. Models from ages five to seventy seeking to take part in the fashion show are invited to attend. The coordinator is also seeking three luxury cars to use in conjunction with the event.
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living

She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Some Sun & Some Showers This Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An onshore flow will continue to bring the chance of a few showers and storms as we head into the first weekend of August. The best rain chance will be near the coast with the rain transitioning toward inland areas by lunchtime and this afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine today to warm the temperatures from the 70s this morning to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. We will rinse and repeat this forecast over the weekend with a few showers and storms possible each day. Highs will stay near 90° too. The weather trend looks drier and hotter next week with highs in the mid 90s by next Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies. To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry. Free school clothes and supplies:. There is a giveaway for students K through 8th...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
budgettravel.com

Boutique hotel in Charleston's Historic District- $199

Ask anyone who’s visited Charleston, and they’ll tell you: Stay in the Historic District. The Emeline hotel is in the heart of this picturesque neighborhood, known for its 19th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and a culinary scene serving authentic dishes, like fresh-from-the-dock seafood and okra gumbo. You’ll be steps from popular King Street, boutique shops and music festivals. This deal covers stays during one of the best times to visit: when the summer heat and crowds subside. It usually costs over $350 to stay at this chic hotel on a weeknight, but Travelzoo members score rates from just $199 per night.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

We Are Sharing Hope SC hosting Community Health Fair in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is looking to help keep the Lowcountry healthy. The state organ procurement organization is holding its first Community Health Fair event on Saturday, August 13. The event is taking place at SHSC headquarters, located at 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive...
CHARLESTON, SC

