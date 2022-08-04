Read on www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Opening Weekend at The Refinery’s New Amphitheater (Charleston, SC) – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – August 13-14, 2022
The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., is just days away from hosting the first musical acts at its new outdoor amphitheater – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – during opening weekend August 13-14. Saturday night will kick off with Memphis-based...
The Post and Courier
3 upcoming Charleston food events worth putting on your calendar
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. Charleston restaurants and pop-ups are soaking up the final days of summer with a handful of affordable events that are worth putting on your calendar.
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Scheduled for August 27th
On Sunday, August 2tth, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in SC are served at this oyster bar, Yelp says. Why it’s special
A South Carolina seafood spot is serving the best sandwiches in the state, new rankings show. 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston was named the Palmetto State’s top place to get a sandwich. While the restaurant’s name pays tribute to its raw bar, other dishes such as po’boys and lobster rolls have made it onto the menu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Where to find the best nachos in the Charleston area
Devouring a giant plate of tortilla chips piled high with savory toppings defines unrefined family dining. Often associated with late-night munchies, nachos are actually awesome for kids because no utensils are needed, and the mix of cheese and meat is already messy, so they can just dive in. In the...
walterborolive.com
Downtown Walterboro fashion show hosts model call
A model call will be held on September 10, 2022 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at 215 East Washington Street in Walterboro for December’s Walterboro Walk fashion show. Models from ages five to seventy seeking to take part in the fashion show are invited to attend. The coordinator is also seeking three luxury cars to use in conjunction with the event.
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taking a Trip to Charleston? Check out These 'Southern Charm' Staples
Thanks to Bravo, viewers are able to vicariously enjoy the lifestyles of the rich and southern through the socialites on Southern Charm. Years after the series made its television debut, the tea is still piping hot as the tight-knit cast of friends keeps the drama coming. Season 8 kicked off...
live5news.com
Some Sun & Some Showers This Weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An onshore flow will continue to bring the chance of a few showers and storms as we head into the first weekend of August. The best rain chance will be near the coast with the rain transitioning toward inland areas by lunchtime and this afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine today to warm the temperatures from the 70s this morning to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. We will rinse and repeat this forecast over the weekend with a few showers and storms possible each day. Highs will stay near 90° too. The weather trend looks drier and hotter next week with highs in the mid 90s by next Wednesday.
live5news.com
THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies. To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry. Free school clothes and supplies:. There is a giveaway for students K through 8th...
budgettravel.com
Boutique hotel in Charleston's Historic District- $199
Ask anyone who’s visited Charleston, and they’ll tell you: Stay in the Historic District. The Emeline hotel is in the heart of this picturesque neighborhood, known for its 19th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and a culinary scene serving authentic dishes, like fresh-from-the-dock seafood and okra gumbo. You’ll be steps from popular King Street, boutique shops and music festivals. This deal covers stays during one of the best times to visit: when the summer heat and crowds subside. It usually costs over $350 to stay at this chic hotel on a weeknight, but Travelzoo members score rates from just $199 per night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
High bacteria levels recorded in some popular Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Waterkeeper noted a “mixed bag” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways. Despite mostly dry weather over the past several days, high results were found in the lower Hobcaw Creek and in Charleston Harbor near the Yorktown […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Libel lawsuit over 2017 viral carriage horse video ends in activists’ favor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A viral video of a carriage horse laying on a street in Charleston sparked a years-long lawsuit, and now a judge has granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants in the libel case. In 2017, animal rights activists posted a video on social media of...
abcnews4.com
We Are Sharing Hope SC hosting Community Health Fair in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is looking to help keep the Lowcountry healthy. The state organ procurement organization is holding its first Community Health Fair event on Saturday, August 13. The event is taking place at SHSC headquarters, located at 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive...
What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?
UPDATE: After our report on Wednesday, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening. DETAILS HERE. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. […]
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Comments / 1