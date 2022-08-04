Read on www.tmpresale.com
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Outkast — the Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — made some of their best music in their studio The Dungeon, and now it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
CBS 46
Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
Stunning Sandy Springs Home Renovated by Award-Winning Interior Designer Hits the Market
This newly listed, 5-bedroom estate in Sandy Springs just hit the market after a 3-year design makeover that transformed the early 1970’s space into a contemporary California Casual home.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hedgepeth starts recovery at Shepherd Center
It had been 42 days since Melody Hedgepeth heard her husband, Carnie’s, voice. She was able to hear it after he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia on Thursday, July 28. Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people...
Multiple People Evacuated Following A Collision At Gas Substation In Southeast Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Emergency crews have closed a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak caused by a driver who crashed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation, confirmed by the officials. Both Directions of Key Road Westbound and Moreland [..]
