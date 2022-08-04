Read on wjla.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Happy update: The Crocs shoe was returned to its owner! Read how it happened here:. LATEST | 2 happy endings: Good Samaritan finds Md. child's lost Crocs shoe, company offers new pair. Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind...
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
Not Lovin' It: Two Charged With McDonald's Robberies In DMV Area
Two men have been arrested after a string of armed robberies at fast food joints throughout the DMV area, police in Maryland announced. Upper Marlboro residents Zachary Kinnell, 21, and Brian Elzey, 20, were apprehended and charged by police in Montgomery County after an armed robbery at McDonald’s in the 2700 block of University Boulevard West in Kensington.
WJLA
'Old man bandit,' convicted bank robber of 45+ years, arrested in Md. for new robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — A 67-year-old Frederick, Md. man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, police said.
WJLA
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”
fox5dc.com
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
WJLA
SEE IT: Foster parents line up in Arlington to take home rescued Cumberland, Va. beagles
WASHINGTON (7News) — Foster parents lined up outside Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, Va. Thursday, waiting to wrap their arms around their new furry friends. The folks at Lucky Dog spent Thursday afternoon helping to place the beagles in the hands of foster parents who will care for them before they find their fur-ever homes.
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
Crash In Silver Spring Reportedly Kills One, Pins Another: DEVELOPING
A multiple vehicle collision has reportedly killed at least one person, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 in the 531 block of Randolph Road, the reports state. One victim was allegedly ejected from a vehicle while another is reported to...
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
WJLA
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Woman’s Death Being Investigated After Her Body Was Found In Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Montgomery County woman whose body was found in Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday. The woman’s identity has not been released, but it has been reported that the woman is from Chevy Chase. At approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, July...
WTOP
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Die In Fire While Vacationing in New York
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department.
popville.com
Don’t Drive Through This Either – Minnesota Ave edition
Thanks Steve for sending from Deanwood at 5:30pm. To the videos:
wmar2news
Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
