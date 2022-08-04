Dauphin County to host community conversation about trauma

Read on www.wgal.com
abc27.com
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Community-centric journalism is at the heart of what we do, and several stories from this week showcased our focus. Stay in the know on what’s happening in your community by reading this week’s news, linked below. August happenings in the Harrisburg area are in full swing. Find plenty...
Boy with autism found in Harrisburg hospital parking lot, parents located
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
theburgnews.com
Blight Fight: With more employees, returning director, Harrisburg increases illegal dumping prevention
On Friday morning, sanitation workers hauled a pile of trash, including a mattress and table, from a site on Atlas Street in Uptown that they had just cleared two weeks ago. The cycle continues at Harrisburg’s illegal dumping “hot spots,” but Public Works Director Dave West is hopeful that new efforts will make a difference in deterrence.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
abc27.com
School supply donation drives around the Midstate
(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up free school supplies for the upcoming year. Cumberland...
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
Midstate retired teachers hired as substitutes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Teacher shortages continue to affect school districts across the Midstate. Harrisburg is getting creative and digging into its pockets to find a solution for paying former teachers to come out of retirement. Harrisburg School District hopes retired teachers will take advantage of the offer to become substitutes as a way to […]
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
abc27.com
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
A dirty issue: Harrisburg addresses illegal trash dump sites
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City is tackling the dirty issue of illegal trash dumping. Officials said they’re stepping up enforcement of dumping laws in order to make the city cleaner. Multiple sites throughout the city are piled up with trash, often dumped by people who don’t live there....
abc27.com
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Harrisburg Maclay Street Bridge project comment period ends tonight
PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plan display regarding the project to replace Route 3022 Maclay Street Bridge over the Norfolk Southern Rail Yard in Harrisburg.
Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Ukrainian college student fighting to stay in Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Ukrainian college student is one of just a few who made it out of the country and to the U.S. Now, he’s living in the Midstate, but his future is still uncertain. Maksym “Max” Lyshchuk arrived in the states from Ukraine back in June. He is working to start […]
