UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago



SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at a high speed.

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and they exited Interstate-15 at 600 South. The BMW appeared to be pulling over at 500 West, but UHP says it turned north and fled northbound. The Trooper did not pursue.



UHP says that as the BMW got to 500 South, it struck a white work van in a T-bone style crash.

According to the agency, the driver of the BMW, an adult male, has been arrested for fleeing and impaired driving. He did not receive any injuries, but is being medically examined. The adult male driver of the work van was transported to a nearby hospital.

UHP says that as Salt Lake City Police Department works to investigate this incident, the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West will remain closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AUGUST 4, 20222 / 8:48 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that they are assisting Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) in investigating a car crash at 500 South 500 West.

The agency says that the entire intersection is closed off while crews work to analyze the scene.



Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.







 


ABC4

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 

