Read on fortworth.culturemap.com
Related
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination
A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission
History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Fort Davis: Gaze at the stars from your perch in the highest town in Texas
At an altitude of 5,050 feet — nearly a mile! — Fort Davis is the highest town in Texas. And that comes with an express list of benefits, including a cooler climate, mountain scenery, incredible wildlife, impressive stargazing, and so much more. There are so many things to...
Colorado dreaming? Escape triple digits and road trip in a luxe RV.
The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado. But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Fort Worth-area shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers in the Fort Worth area can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the Texas grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”
Texas tourist hot spot unearths astounding $104 million in visitor spending, says report
Back in the 1700s, no one could have imagined that a handful of Central Texas missions would someday be a massive economic force. A new report from the National Park Service shows visitors to San Antonio Missions National Historical Park spent $104 million in the park’s vicinity last year. That’s the first time the yearly spending figure has exceeded $100 million.
Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas
With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. It has more than 200 years of history to its name,...
North Texas population explodes past 8 million — and counting, new report says
Here’s an astounding growth milestone for North Texas: The region’s population now exceeds the population of the state of Washington. New data from the North Central Texas Council of Governments indicates that as of January 1, an estimated 8,097,170 people lived in the 16-county region. The region comprises the 12 counties of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, as well four adjacent counties: Erath, Navarro, Palo Pinto, and Somervell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas entrepreneur scales to new heights with innovative shopping site for outdoor enthusiasts
Texas businessman Bill Voss has always found his zen through his lifelong passion for the great outdoors, but there’s one aspect that was making him positively furious: the shopping. Burned out with driving to brick-and-mortar stores, standing in long lines, and dealing with dreaded returns, the Houston resident turned...
North Texas group shares must-know tips to save your trees during heat wave
Fort Worth is in the throes of a heat wave, with no rain for a month and drying winds, and a Texas tree group has advice on what we need to be doing for our trees. According to the Texas Trees Foundation, a nonprofit tree planting organization dedicated to greening North Central Texas, you need to prioritize trees over other landscape plants, including lawns.
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0