Pierre property owners, renters reminded to trim vegetation so there’s a clear view of traffic signs or signals, open path for travel on walkways

PIERRE – Practice is underway this week for Pierre Governor Football, which aims to win a sixth consecutive 11AA championship. In the playoff era of South Dakota high school football, dating back to 1981, only one school has won six consecutive championships. West Central won six 11A titles in a row from 2000 through 2005. The Governors are having their first week of work, as has been the case during the tenure of Head Coach Steve Steele, at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO