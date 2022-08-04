Pierre property owners, renters reminded to trim vegetation so there’s a clear view of traffic signs or signals, open path for travel on walkways

Read on drgnews.com
Related
drgnews.com
Garbage pickup, SD Discovery Center lease, budget funding requests on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Aug. 9, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. Accept Petition/Set August 30, 2022 5:45pm Public Hearing to Vacate a Portion of Chapelle Street. SD Discovery Center Lease Update. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public...
drgnews.com
Prairie Winds 4-H achievement days happen today in Fort Pierre
Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days activities are being held today (Aug. 8, 2022) in Fort Pierre. Static exhibits are on display at the Pat Duffy Community Center and animal projects are at the Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Shows this morning include poultry, rabbits and cats. This afternoon...
drgnews.com
State Capitol flags at half-staff today to honor Judge Jon Flemmer
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags at the State Capitol in Pierre be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Aug. 9, 2022) in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving circuit judge in the state.
drgnews.com
Motorcyclist killed after accident Saturday morning west of Hayes
A 58 year old man was killed Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) after a two motorcycle accident 18 miles west of Hayes. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, about 11am Saturday, the motorcycles were westbound on Highway 34 when a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle rear-ended a westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs Chapter 6441 named South Dakota Tri-M Chapter of the Year for 2021-2022
The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.
drgnews.com
Aug. 26 is the nomination deadline for annual SD Retailers Association awards
The South Dakota Retailers Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards– Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Community Service. Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
drgnews.com
Governor Football Opens Practice, Aiming For 6th Straight State Title
PIERRE – Practice is underway this week for Pierre Governor Football, which aims to win a sixth consecutive 11AA championship. In the playoff era of South Dakota high school football, dating back to 1981, only one school has won six consecutive championships. West Central won six 11A titles in a row from 2000 through 2005. The Governors are having their first week of work, as has been the case during the tenure of Head Coach Steve Steele, at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
Comments / 1