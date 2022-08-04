ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.92% to $845.84 Tuesday afternoon following a report showing Chinese-made vehicles sold in July decreased month over month amid factory upgrades. What Happened?. Tesla sold 28,217 Giga Shanghai-made cars in July. This represented a 64% month-over-month plunge from the 78,906 vehicles the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Endo Shares Plunge On Imminent Bankruptcy Filing

Endo International plc's ENDP Q2 sales decreased 20% to $569.11 million, beating the consensus of $529.94 million. The decrease was attributable to decreased revenues from the Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment. Sterile Injectables segment revenues fell 58% to $123 million, primarily due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday

Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Target

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at $47.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Edgio EGIO stock increased by 19.75% to $3.37. Edgio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 292.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

1,513 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,513.99 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,555,788, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,688.11), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

