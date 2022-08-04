Read on www.benzinga.com
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.92% to $845.84 Tuesday afternoon following a report showing Chinese-made vehicles sold in July decreased month over month amid factory upgrades. What Happened?. Tesla sold 28,217 Giga Shanghai-made cars in July. This represented a 64% month-over-month plunge from the 78,906 vehicles the...
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Endo Shares Plunge On Imminent Bankruptcy Filing
Endo International plc's ENDP Q2 sales decreased 20% to $569.11 million, beating the consensus of $529.94 million. The decrease was attributable to decreased revenues from the Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment. Sterile Injectables segment revenues fell 58% to $123 million, primarily due...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday
Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
Why Verona Pharma Is Trading Higher By Around 84%, Here Are 85 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 49.3% to $1.3405. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner,...
Expert Ratings for Target
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
Analyst Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics
Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About DigitalOcean Holdings
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at $47.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Edgio EGIO stock increased by 19.75% to $3.37. Edgio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 292.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
1,513 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,513.99 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,555,788, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,688.11), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
