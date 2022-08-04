ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

One in the eye for Putin: British troops and Chinook helicopters take part in 'high-readiness' exercise alongside US and Finnish forces as Finland moves closer to joining Nato

British troops have delivered a show of strength to Vladimir Putin as they held a 'high-readiness' military exercise in Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces this week. Some 700 troops took part in the four-day training event, dubbed Exercise Vigilant Fox, including 150 British Army and Royal Air Force...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia 'Running Out of Steam' in Ukraine, UK Spy Chief Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment on social media on Saturday. Moore made the remark "Running out of steam..." above an earlier post on Twitter by Britain's...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate votes to add Finland, Sweden to NATO

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO on Wednesday, taking a step toward extending the alliance’s border with Russia by more than 800 miles. The 95-1 Senate vote made the United States the 23rd of NATO’s 30 countries to act since the alliance accepted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Afghanistan: One family's story from Kabul to Aberdeen

Burhan Vesal had been an interpreter for the British forces in Afghanistan. When the country fell to the Taliban, he risked his life and the lives of his wife Narcis, a gynaecologist, and son Sepehr to leave Afghanistan and come to the UK. The BBC has reported on their journey...
WORLD
CNBC

Parts of Great Barrier Reef show highest coral cover seen in 36 years

Two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia recorded the highest amount of coral cover in nearly four decades, though the reef is still vulnerable to climate change and mass bleaching, a monitoring group said Thursday. Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered from widespread and severe bleaching because of rising...
AUSTRALIA

