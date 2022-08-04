Beat the heat at the Fort Pierre First Thursday event this evening on August 4

The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO