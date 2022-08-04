Beat the heat at the Fort Pierre First Thursday event this evening on August 4

Read on drgnews.com
Prairie Winds 4-H achievement days happen today in Fort Pierre
Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days activities are being held today (Aug. 8, 2022) in Fort Pierre. Static exhibits are on display at the Pat Duffy Community Center and animal projects are at the Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Shows this morning include poultry, rabbits and cats. This afternoon...
Pierre TF Riggs Chapter 6441 named South Dakota Tri-M Chapter of the Year for 2021-2022
The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.
State Capitol flags at half-staff today to honor Judge Jon Flemmer
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags at the State Capitol in Pierre be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Aug. 9, 2022) in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving circuit judge in the state.
Pierre School Board meets today, prepping for start of school year later this month
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Aug. 8, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Comments from the Superintendent and Board Members. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
Motorcyclist killed after accident Saturday morning west of Hayes
A 58 year old man was killed Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) after a two motorcycle accident 18 miles west of Hayes. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, about 11am Saturday, the motorcycles were westbound on Highway 34 when a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle rear-ended a westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down.
