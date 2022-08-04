ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, IA
City
Manchester, IA
KCRG.com

Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
CORALVILLE, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Property Damage#Power Lines#Emergency Management#Kmch
KCRG.com

Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
MARION, IA
WLBT

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids public pools slowly close as summer winds down

Cedar Rapids public pools start closing as early as Friday, August 5th. Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 14, and then operate on weekends only through August 21st. Noelridge Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 21 and operate on weekend through Labor Day. This...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
MARION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash

A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo

Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy