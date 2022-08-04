Read on www.radioiowa.com
cbs2iowa.com
Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
KCRG.com
Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!
KCRG.com
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa […]
KCRG.com
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
KCRG.com
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
WLBT
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids public pools slowly close as summer winds down
Cedar Rapids public pools start closing as early as Friday, August 5th. Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 14, and then operate on weekends only through August 21st. Noelridge Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 21 and operate on weekend through Labor Day. This...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
KETV.com
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
ELY, Iowa — One farmer in eastern Iowa just stopped selling his sweet corn because of the weather. Butch Wieneke has been farming for over 30 years in the town of Ely – just south of Cedar Rapids. He says the quality of sweet corn can change very...
cbs2iowa.com
Construction of First Avenue/Scott Boulevard roundabout in Iowa City experiencing delays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The construction of the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard roundabout will continue through early September due to various delays associated with the project. The City has been working with the contractor throughout these delays in order to reach completion as quickly as...
These 3 spots in Dubuque show off the beautiful vistas of the Mississippi River Valley | Daytrippin'
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque is the oldest city in the state of Iowa, nestled along the limestone bluffs of the Mississippi River. Located about an hour north of the Quad Cities, News 8 explored three spots to take in the scenic views. Eagle Point Park. Situated on the north...
KCRG.com
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
