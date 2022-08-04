ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS's...
GREENWICH, CT
Connecticut State Juniors hoping to reclaim New England golf championship

Connecticut will be trying to reclaim the New England Junior Amateur Championship when the championship begins on Tuesday at Manchester Country Club in Manchester, Vermont. Massachusetts defeated Connecticut by 15 strokes last year, ending Connecticut's bid at a three-peat...
MANCHESTER, VT
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services

For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7

This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
SIMSBURY, CT
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
GARDENA, CA

