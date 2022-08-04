Gov. DeSantis suspends rogue State Attorney for cherry-picking laws

Read on www.850wftl.com
Related
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 8-4-22
Ron DeSantis was on fire yesterday! He had a lot to say about a lot of things and we have all the details for you. And was this Disney charachter hug a little forced? We’ll tell you what happened during this parade…
850wftl.com
State issues blue-green algae alert for section of Lake Okeechobee
(PALM BEACH COUNTY)- Boaters beware, officials with the Florida Department of Health have issued a blue-green algae alert for a section of Lake Okeechobee. The section of the lake, known as LZ40, sits approximately 9 miles WNW of Canal Point. See a map here. Water samples drawn from the area...
850wftl.com
The Docket: “We Have the Wrong House”
This week on The Docket, the jury deciding whether the Parkland shooter lives or dies visits the crime scene. Pasco County deputies try to evict an innocent homeowner when the drill the front door lock of the wrong house. And thieves steal Kia’s as part of a TikTok challenge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
Woman seen inside semi covered in blood and screaming for help
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ– Police are actively searching for a semi-truck after a witness reported seeing a woman covered in blood and screaming for help. The incident was reported around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on Route 130 in South Brunswick. The witness who was at a dealership at the time told...
Comments / 0