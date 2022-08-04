ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis suspends rogue State Attorney for cherry-picking laws

By Karen Curtis
850wftl.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 8-4-22

Ron DeSantis was on fire yesterday! He had a lot to say about a lot of things and we have all the details for you. And was this Disney charachter hug a little forced? We’ll tell you what happened during this parade…
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

State issues blue-green algae alert for section of Lake Okeechobee

(PALM BEACH COUNTY)- Boaters beware, officials with the Florida Department of Health have issued a blue-green algae alert for a section of Lake Okeechobee. The section of the lake, known as LZ40, sits approximately 9 miles WNW of Canal Point. See a map here. Water samples drawn from the area...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

The Docket: “We Have the Wrong House”

This week on The Docket, the jury deciding whether the Parkland shooter lives or dies visits the crime scene. Pasco County deputies try to evict an innocent homeowner when the drill the front door lock of the wrong house. And thieves steal Kia’s as part of a TikTok challenge.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy