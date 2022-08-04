One more really hot day before a pattern change brings rain chances and cooler weather

Read on spacecityweather.com
Houston to enter a somewhat wetter pattern over the next few days
Our summer-long battle with high pressure has mostly been futile, but over the next several days the good guys should win. We’ll see an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which should in turn drive up rain chances and bring down temperatures slightly. I don’t think we’re looking at any type of flooding conditions, but much of the region should pick up one-half to one inch of rain through Sunday, and after today high temperatures should be more reasonable, in the lower 90s for much of the area, for a little while.
