ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

One more really hot day before a pattern change brings rain chances and cooler weather

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spacecityweather.com

Comments / 0

Related
spacecityweather.com

Houston to enter a somewhat wetter pattern over the next few days

Our summer-long battle with high pressure has mostly been futile, but over the next several days the good guys should win. We’ll see an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which should in turn drive up rain chances and bring down temperatures slightly. I don’t think we’re looking at any type of flooding conditions, but much of the region should pick up one-half to one inch of rain through Sunday, and after today high temperatures should be more reasonable, in the lower 90s for much of the area, for a little while.
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy