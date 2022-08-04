Read on www.benzinga.com
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Earnings Outlook For Cricut
Cricut CRCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cricut will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Cricut bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Preview: Seer's Earnings
SEER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Seer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39. Seer bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that...
Meta Materials Earnings Preview
Meta Materials MMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Meta Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Meta Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Neoleukin Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Neoleukin Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Copa Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Copa Holdings CPA earned $115.46 million, a 127.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Copa Holdings's sales decreased to $571.58 million, a 0.59% change since Q4. In Q4, Copa Holdings brought in $575.00 million in sales but lost $414.69 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE...
MGM Resorts Intl Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, MGM Resorts Intl MGM earned $1.62 billion, a 4763.65% increase from the preceding quarter. MGM Resorts Intl also posted a total of $3.27 billion in sales, a 14.4% increase since Q1. MGM Resorts Intl collected $2.85 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $34.79 million loss.
Vista Equity To Scoop Avalara At 27% Premium
Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire Avalara, Inc AVLR, a leading provider of tax compliance automation. Vista looks to snap up Avalara for $93.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion. The purchase price represents a premium of 27% over Avalara's closing share price as of July...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72. Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On SolarEdge Technologies Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of SolarEdge Technologies SEDG. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Jones Lang LaSalle's Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Jones Lang LaSalle JLL earned $335.50 million, a 133.15% increase from the preceding quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle also posted a total of $2.14 billion in sales, a 12.52% increase since Q1. In Q1, Jones Lang LaSalle earned $143.90 million, and total sales reached $1.90 billion.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy OceanPal Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OceanPal OP. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 per share. On Thursday, OceanPal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Gain Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gain Therapeutics GANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gain Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 38.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $5 thousand from the same...
