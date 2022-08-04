Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OceanPal OP. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 per share. On Thursday, OceanPal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

