Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

Read on wnyt.com
Rich Corbeil
2d ago
Sorry to burst everyone’s bubble here but i and some family were their that night and THIS WHOLE THING IS COMPLETELY UNTRUE and everyone wit see as the TRUTH COMES OUT so far what I saw and what I’m hearing now IS COMPLETELY UNTRUE
Reply(3)
8
Raven1
2d ago
Hmmm. Something isn’t right here. Just get the camera footage and this will be solved. Unless the cameras didn’t show anything wrong…
Reply
3
Jillian M Fortune
2d ago
It’s not alleged when the footage can prove assult and the “victim” own mother admits she assaulted the officer
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Arrest Underaged Suspect in 2019 Murder of Roscoe Foster
Schenectady, NY – Police in Schenectady have announced an arrest in the 2019 cold case...
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region. Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault. According to the Saratoga...
Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February
Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Bennington homicide victim was suspect in kidnapping
Patrick Mullinnex was shot and killed Wednesday
wamc.org
Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him
After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wutv29.com
Citing increase in violence, Albany Co. DA calling for change on charging teen suspects
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County DA David Soares is calling for a special session to change the 2017 passage of a law that moves some juvenile offenders out of the scope of the adult criminal justice system. MOBILE APP CAN WATCH HERE:. Passed into law in 2017, it...
Schenectady man sentenced for having gun, marijuana
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.
WNYT
Petersburg man arrested on burglary charges
State police arrested a man on burglary charges. Police say 59-year-old Brian Stevens of Petersburgh entered a home in the town of Hoosick without permission. Police say he damaged property and assaulted someone inside. Police say Stevens knew the victim and had been previously told he wasn’t allowed on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested in death of Florida woman
WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Cambridge woman found dead in Schaghticoke
E, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Police (NYSP) said Friday that they have found the body of Lisa Deangelis, 58, of Cambridge. Deangelis was reported missing on July 29 by her family when she didn't come home.
Man accused of killing Florida woman in Wappinger
The New York State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger.
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Motorcycle crash in Great Barrington injures two
On Saturday morning, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into 2020 Subaru Legacy. The motorcyclist and passenger were seriously injured, police said.
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Comments / 15