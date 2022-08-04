ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

By Tessa Bentulan, WNYT
WNYT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wnyt.com

Comments / 15

Rich Corbeil
2d ago

Sorry to burst everyone’s bubble here but i and some family were their that night and THIS WHOLE THING IS COMPLETELY UNTRUE and everyone wit see as the TRUTH COMES OUT so far what I saw and what I’m hearing now IS COMPLETELY UNTRUE

Reply(3)
8
Raven1
2d ago

Hmmm. Something isn’t right here. Just get the camera footage and this will be solved. Unless the cameras didn’t show anything wrong…

Reply
3
Jillian M Fortune
2d ago

It’s not alleged when the footage can prove assult and the “victim” own mother admits she assaulted the officer

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
wamc.org

Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him

After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivers Casino#Security Guards#Security Officers
WNYT

Petersburg man arrested on burglary charges

State police arrested a man on burglary charges. Police say 59-year-old Brian Stevens of Petersburgh entered a home in the town of Hoosick without permission. Police say he damaged property and assaulted someone inside. Police say Stevens knew the victim and had been previously told he wasn’t allowed on the...
PETERSBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested in death of Florida woman

WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy