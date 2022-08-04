Why My Chemical Romance’s Reunion Tour Has Proven ‘Bigger Than Anyone Thought It Could Be’

Read on www.billboard.com
20 Questions With Claude VonStroke: ‘Anyone Who Puts on a Festival With All Their Own Money Is Totally Insane or Really Adores Their Fans’
Claude VonStroke barely needs an introduction, but we'll provide one regardless. The Detroit-born producer dropped his first album in 2006, with the LP's "Who's Afraid Of Detroit" single becoming an instant classic, one still often heard on any given night out. The album came a year after VonStroke — whose given name is Barclay MacBride Crenshaw — launched his label Dirtybird with the help of his wife Aundy. "I was basically like, 'I will support you for one year, and if you can do it in that one year and you are good, you can...
J-Hope Shares ‘Dynamite’ Dance Practice Video for Lollapalooza: Watch
"Dynamite" may have entered the world in 2020, but the song's impact is still being felt to this day. On Thursday (Aug. 4), J-Hope shared a dance practice video set to the tropical remix of BTS' "Dynamite" on the BangtanTV YouTube channel. The video finds J-Hope preparing for his headlining slot at this year's Lollapalooza, the annual four-day music festival held in Chicago. J-Hope, a member of the wildly successful K-pop group BTS, made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. His headlining set follows the release of Jack...
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
NME
PVRIS and Bad Suns team up on new “summer bop”, ‘Maybe You Saved Me’
PVRIS feature on a new song released by Bad Suns for the deluxe edition of the latter’s 2022 album, ‘Apocalypse Whenever’. ‘Maybe You Saved Me’ features on the upcoming expanded edition of Bad Suns’ fourth album, which features PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn alongside Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman.
Slipknot Edge Closer to ‘The End, So Far’ With New Single ‘Yen’
Slipknot have served up another preview of The End, So Far with the metal act's new single "Yen." The track continues the death theme from the album's first single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)"; the album title itself, The End, So Far, perhaps hints at an overarching theme of, well, the end. "You're all I can think about / The taste is red and rust / Can I hold you in my mouth until I fade into this form? / Can you cover me / Will you breathe for me?" frontman Corey Taylor sings. "As the...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Nicky Moore, Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Samson, Dies
Samson lead singer and heavy metal pioneer Nicky Moore has died (pictured above, far left). He was believed to be in his 70s. Moore's death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, which said he died on Wednesday morning. According to rock website Louder, he had been living with Parkinson's Disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," the statement reads. "A man that...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Halle Berry Shares Meme of Mariah Carey Dancing to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’: ‘#TwoQueens’
In recent years, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has emerged as one of the most unlikely Twitter superstars. Known for her grasp on meme culture that escapes most celebrities of her stature, Berry recently shared yet another viral clip on Wednesday night. The video clip sets a scene from Mariah Carey's Glitter to "Alien Superstar," one of the most beloved tracks from Beyoncé's new Renaissance album. In the clip, Mariah dances and vibes to Beyoncé's ethereal voice as she croons, "I'm too classy for this world/ Forever I'm that girl/ Feed you diamonds and pearls." "Love...
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Billboard
‘Make Better Data Sexy’ Again: Streaming and Songwriter Groups Team Up for ‘Credits Due’ Initiative
The songwriting camp aimed to introduce "micro-lessons" about metadata while songwriters worked on new creative projects together. Streaming services and songwriters have not always seen eye-to-eye, but the unlikely pairing of Digital Media Association (DiMA) and Songwriters of North America (SONA) found common ground with Credits Due, an initiative the two trade groups pushed during a songwriting camp in July.
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. "Así Es Medellín" Ahead of Medellín's Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year's festival. Titled "Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín)," the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. "Medellín is the best city...
Drake Announces New Date for October World Weekend’s Young Money Reunion
Earlier this week, Drake shocked fans with the announcement of both a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the cancellation of the final night of October World Weekend. Now, fans can rejoice as the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper has announced the new date for the Toronto festival's final show. This Saturday — Aug. 6 — is the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The final show of October World Weekend will still be held at the Budweiser stage as originally planned. "Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until...
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Baauer, Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, Bklava & More
This week in dance music: We caught ODESZA's comeback show in their hometown of Seattle, Beatport announced a new CFO, Beyoncé dropped three very excellent "Break My Soul" remixes and hit No. 1 on Dance Mix/Show Airplay with that same track, we spoke to Kevin Aviance on the drag icon's appearance on Renaissance, Empress Of and Jim-E Stack released a very good video for their very excellent single "Turn The Table," Domino Records launched a new electronic imprint, the legend Claude VonStroke answered 20 questions and Calvin Harris released his long-awaited album, Funk...
First Out: New Music From Kaytranada, Doechii, Omar Apollo & More
August is upon us, so heat up some of your playlists with new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kaytranada's team-up with Anderson .Paak to Doechii's long-awaited new EP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, "Twin Flame" Still looking to dance after listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance for the umpteenth time? Producer to the stars Kaytranada has you covered with "Twin Flame,"...
How Willow Grew Into a Real Deal Rock Star
I was just thinking to myself, 'Jesus Christ, oh my goodness. I need to retire soon,' " says Willow. "This is crazy." Very few artists could credibly declare that at the age of 21, but it's understandable why Willow would consider calling it a day. A handful of dates into her supporting role on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour, she's sprawled out on an old leather couch in Los Angeles, theorizing about when she'll get a break — sometime after the 20 dates with MGK end in August, she figures, and certainly not until...
Beyoncé Unveils ‘Cliquebait’ Version of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé isn't quite done dropping new remixes of her Renaissance lead single, "Break My Soul." On Thursday (Aug. 4), Queen Bey's "Cliquebait" version of "Break My Soul" was released, adding a fun club remix to an already dance-heavy track. The accompanying YouTube video features the star dancing atop the silver horse on her latest album cover. Just a day prior, the singer dropped a four-song "Break My Soul" remix EP featuring refreshed versions of her Renaissance single by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance. The OG version of...
Netflix's 'Trainwreck' Director on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" director Jamie Crawford gave Newsweek his thoughts on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99, and how they almost interviewed Fred Durst.
Billboard
Domino Records Launches New Electronic Imprint, Smugglers Way
Smuggler's Way is today (August 4) announcing the label's second release, a collaborative EP by Ela Minus and DJ Python. Domino Records is pushing further into electronic music with a new imprint focused on the genre. This new label, Smugglers Way, soft-launched in March with the announcement of a collaborative...
