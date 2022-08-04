Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

Read on kfor.com
Related
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
CDC reports 84 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class
State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
Veterans organizations file lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
Leaders from veterans organizations in Oklahoma say they are coming together to file a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Car smashes through dispensary, inches from employee
Security video shows a runaway car, belonging to an elderly woman, slamming into a cannabis dispensary in Lake Tahoe, NV, barely missing the terrified employee inside.
Rent payment assistance applications close Sept. 1 – Here’s how you can still apply
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Community Cares Partners application will be permanently closed and no new applications for rent assistance will be accepted.
Comments / 0