‘Make Better Data Sexy’ Again: Streaming and Songwriter Groups Team Up for ‘Credits Due’ Initiative

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash
Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Billboard
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
Billboard
The Deals: Exceleration Acquires Dutch Label and Publisher; Verve Signs Samara Joy
Also: Keel Management and Thirty Knots team up, Cody Johnson signs a booking deal with CAA and more. Exceleration Music has acquired the catalog of Dutch independent label, publisher and artist management company Heroic Music Group. Heroic was founded in 2013 by Budi Voogt and Tim van Doorne, and has managed the careers and released music from artists including Ark Patrol, Unlike Pluto and San Holo. The deal marks Exceleration’s first in Europe, and follows recent announcements such as Exceleration’s venture with New York indie Mom+Pop Music, an alliance with the Justin Townes Earle estate, and a deal with indie label Bloodshot Records.
Billboard
ONErpm Launches ONE Publishing To ‘Create Better Solutions for Musicians’
The new publishing division will be available across all of ONErpm's territories. In a course of three years, ONErpm has developed the technology to register, identify and manage compositions in compliance with international standards, launching its new division, ONE Publishing, Billboard can announce today (Aug. 5). Allowing composers and publishers...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Launches New Toy Line To Promote Diversity & Celebrate Natural Hair Curls
Ludacris is partnering with Mattel to bring his Netflix animated series Karma’s World into the toy industry. On Friday (July 29), the DTP rapper launched a brand new toy line celebrating season three of Karma’s World, which is inspired by Luda’s eldest daughter, Karma Bridges. The new toys will showcase natural hair curls, diversity and more.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album
It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Billboard
Domino Records Launches New Electronic Imprint, Smugglers Way
Smuggler's Way is today (August 4) announcing the label's second release, a collaborative EP by Ela Minus and DJ Python. Domino Records is pushing further into electronic music with a new imprint focused on the genre. This new label, Smugglers Way, soft-launched in March with the announcement of a collaborative...
Finneas Hits Milestone on Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to New Billie Eilish Songs
Click here to read the full article. Finneas becomes the first act to spend 100 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart, as he re-enters the Aug. 6-dated ranking at No. 16. He returns on the strength of two new production credits on the Billboard Hot 100, both on songs recorded by Billie Eilish, as “TV” and “The 30th” debut at Nos. 52 and 79, respectively. Finneas sports sole production credit on both songs. Finneas also co-wrote the tracks, alongside Eilish, helping the two talents re-enter Hot 100 Songwriters in a tie at No. 23. After Finneas, the next-longest-charting act on Hot...
Tom Cruise Helped OneRepublic Score Its Latest Hit (Yes, For Real)
Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Tom Cruise asked Ryan Tedder a simple question over Zoom: “What do you hear?” Having been connected through a mutual collaborator at Paramount, the actor was showing the veteran producer and OneRepublic frontman a rough cut of the dogfight football scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and Tedder could imagine quite the sonic blend. “I said, ‘I hear a little Beach Boys… Gorillaz… and this kind of whistle thing,’ ” Tedder recalls. Taking cues from those references, as well as other acts like Foster the People, Tedder and his bandmate Brent Kutzle turned...
Post Malone Raises $200K for Charity With ‘Gaming for Love’ Twitch Series
Click here to read the full article. Post Malone‘s gaming efforts are officially a success. The rapper’s “Gaming for Love” charity streaming events on Twitch have earned approximately $196,066 in revenue, Republic Records reported Thursday (Aug. 4). The “Cooped Up” rapper capped the revenue from the charity streams on Twitch by donating $40,000 of his own funds, totaling in more than $200,000 in money raised. The rapper participated in a total of four separate streams of Apex Legends on the platform; each stream’s earnings went to a different charity. Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project were the charities...
Genesis Owusu Wins Big at 2022 AIR Awards
Click here to read the full article. With a hattrick, Genesis Owusu was the big winner Thursday night (Aug. 4) at the 2022 AIR Awards in Adelaide, the annual ceremony that recognizes the best in Australia’s independent music community. Owusu took out a perfect three-from-three, winning for best independent hip-hop album or EP and independent album of the year for his breakthrough Smiling With No Teeth, plus independent song of the year for its title track. The AIR Awards cap a remarkable run of wins for Owusu, whose trophy cabinet includes ARIA and APRA Awards, the J Award for Australian Album of...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. “Así Es Medellín” Ahead of Medellín’s Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year’s festival. Titled “Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín),” the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. “Medellín is the best city...
John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’
Click here to read the full article. John Legend‘s upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Who ever said boy bands couldn’t be rock n’ roll? In a new clip from Paramount+‘s reboot of Mike Judge’s brash ’90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status. The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dynamite,” certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the...
DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen
Click here to read the full article. Anotha one! DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive.” The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul’s 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at “Khaled Khaled Hospital,” which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
