Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year extension with the Calgary Flames. Was this a good deal or way too large a contract for a soon-to-be 30-year-old?. Also, could the Boston Bruins be thinking about bringing back Milan Lucic? There is an update on the potential...
Yardbarker

Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues

Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years

It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23

The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
Connor Clifton
Matt Grzelcyk
Hampus Lindholm
Connor Carrick
Charlie Mcavoy
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23

The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
Jets bring in Bowness after disappointing season

Winnipeg failed to qualify for playoffs for first time since 2016-17 After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2021-22 season: 39-32-11, sixth in the Central...
#Nashville Predators
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Dream Team of Current & Former Active Players

Ever wonder what a lineup of your favourite team would look like if they didn’t trade away that young talent too soon or were able to bring back that top-end player that left in free agency? Well, look no further because this series is designed to analyze all the former and current active players that have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and form the best lineup from that list. It will look at where the players are right now in their careers and show what a dream team of all the best players to come through the organization would look like today. This is, of course, not taking into account the salaries of the players, so think of it as ‘Be a GM’ mode in a video game where the salary cap is turned off. Enjoy.
NBC Sports

Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot

The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins

In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move

The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Boston Bruins
ClutchPoints

Flames lock up Jonathan Huberdeau long-term with massive contract after losing Johnny Gaudreau

Jonathan Huberdeau will be under the team control of the Calgary Flames for years to come. That’s after the Flames signed Huberdeau to a massive eight-year deal that is worth $84 million, as reported too by Dan Rosen of NHL.com. This comes just weeks after the Flames saw two of their brightest stars in previous […] The post Flames lock up Jonathan Huberdeau long-term with massive contract after losing Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History

As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks

Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
GLENDALE, AZ

