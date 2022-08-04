Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Rises to Top of R&B/Hip-Hop, Rock & Alternative Streaming Songs Charts

Read on www.billboard.com
‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake
Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre
Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single "Break My Soul" for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, "anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club."
Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album
It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx’s Baby Album: Pics
A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since. “I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it […]
Halle Berry Shares Meme of Mariah Carey Dancing to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’: ‘#TwoQueens’
Click here to read the full article. In recent years, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has emerged as one of the most unlikely Twitter superstars. Known for her grasp on meme culture that escapes most celebrities of her stature, Berry recently shared yet another viral clip on Wednesday night. The video clip sets a scene from Mariah Carey’s Glitter to “Alien Superstar,” one of the most beloved tracks from Beyoncé’s new Renaissance album. In the clip, Mariah dances and vibes to Beyoncé’s ethereal voice as she croons, “I’m too classy for this world/ Forever I’m that girl/ Feed you diamonds and pearls.” “Love...
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing
Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE's first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled With Drake and Lil Baby, WILLOW & More
Billboard's First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday's most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week: Calvin Harris' low-rider comes bouncing back around the band, Benny Blanco makes the not-so-bad decision to bring BTS and Snoop Dogg together, and DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby pick out matching leisure suits. Check out all of this week's First Stream picks below. Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Just in time for the dog days of...
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now
Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005. Chart-topping collaborations like "Love The Way You Lie" and "The Monster" with Rihanna and "Lighters" as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5'9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like...
DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen
DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, "Staying Alive." The disco-inspired "Staying Alive," which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul's 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at "Khaled Khaled Hospital," which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: "We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
‘Make Better Data Sexy’ Again: Streaming and Songwriter Groups Team Up for ‘Credits Due’ Initiative
The songwriting camp aimed to introduce "micro-lessons" about metadata while songwriters worked on new creative projects together. Streaming services and songwriters have not always seen eye-to-eye, but the unlikely pairing of Digital Media Association (DiMA) and Songwriters of North America (SONA) found common ground with Credits Due, an initiative the two trade groups pushed during a songwriting camp in July.
Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch
Who ever said boy bands couldn't be rock n' roll? In a new clip from Paramount+'s reboot of Mike Judge's brash '90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status. The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Dynamite," certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the...
John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’
John Legend's upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam "All She Wanna Do" with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
